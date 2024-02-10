Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello reach divorce settlement after $100m prenup

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalized their divorce – seven months after their shocking split was announced.

Neither the AGT star, 51, nor the Magic Mike actor, 47, contested the terms of their divorce, meaning they both agreed to uphold their $100 million prenup.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Sofia Vergara made her $180 million fortune

Both Sofia and Joe "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage", according to court documents obtained by People.

This means they will each keep the assets they accumulated individually throughout their seven-year marriage.

What's more, the former couple each waived their right to alimony, so neither of them will pay each other spousal support.

Their amicable divorce isn't surprising as ahead of their November 2015 wedding, Sofia revealed that she and Joe would be keeping their financial matters separate once they tied the knot.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia and Joe split in July 2023

Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, the actress also said that Joe had no issue agreeing to a prenup.

She revealed: "He said, 'Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want.'"

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe had an ironclad prenup

Sofia and Joe announced their separation on July 17, 2023, and just two days later, Joe filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a statement at the time.

© Getty Sofia and Joe met in 2014

However, last month, Sofia shared the real reason the couple called time on their marriage in a candid interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," the Griselda star said before confirming their differing opinions on having children played a major role in the breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she stated.

© Getty Sofia shares her son Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez

Sofia, who is already a mom to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez, continued: "I feel it's not fair to the baby."

She added: "I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

The now-exes first met in May 2014 at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner and confirmed their romance three months later.

© Getty Joe and Sofia amicably finalized their divorce

That November, they moved in together, and on December 24, Joe popped the question during a trip to Hawaii. They married on November 22, 2015, at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale," Sofia said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following their big day. She added: "Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted."

Since their split, both Joe and Sofia have moved on and are now in new relationships. Joe is in a relationship with actress Caitlin O'Connor, while Sofia is dating multimillionaire orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.