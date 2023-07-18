Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage: From Hawaii proposal to private divorce

Sofia Vergara shocked fans when she announced she was ending her seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star tied the knot with her second husband and Magic Mike star Joe in 2015, following a whirlwind engagement – despite hinting on their first date that she didn't want a relationship!

We take a look back at the former couple's wedding and why they split…

How did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello meet?

The pair first met in May 2014 while attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and they went on their first date the following month.

Joe later admitted that Sofia initially tried to push him away, telling Haute Living: "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out. Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

He added that Sofia was cautious about getting into a new relationship after ending her engagement to Nick Loeb. "She had just gotten out of a relationship and I knew that she wanted to be single," he admitted. "But we knew right away… I said to her, 'If you need to be single, go do it and do it now if that's what you need to do', and she didn't.

"She tried to stay away from actors and I tried to stay away from actresses as much as possible, because of the fear of being away from each other. What happened then was that we wound up in relationships with people who didn't understand us."

In August, Sofia confirmed their relationship and he popped the question just four months later, but it didn't go as planned…

How did Joe Manganiello propose to Sofia Vergara?

© Getty The couple got engaged on a Hawaiian island

Joe proposed on the tropical Hawaiian island of Kauai on Christmas Eve, but he described the moment as "fine" after he was forced to change his romantic plans due to the media interest in their relationship.

"I had to do it indoors because the island was infested with paparazzi," he revealed. "I wanted to do it on the beach but I couldn't; I had to do it inside, which was fine.

"We had this big bay window and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring. I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

When did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello get married?

Sofia and Joe gathered friends and family – including Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan – for their wedding on November 22, 2015, at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

The actress was a beautiful bride in a custom Zuhair Murad wedding dress that featured a fitted silhouette that highlighted her figure, a strapless sweetheart neckline and a dramatic detachable skirt.

According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, which was also adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls. She later swapped it for a short cocktail dress for the evening party, which she told Ellen DeGeneres continued until 6am!

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale. Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Why did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split?

Sofia's fans began speculating about marital problems following Joe's birthday tribute to Sofia which he simply captioned: "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" She was later spotted vacationing in Italy without her wedding ring, and days later, Sofia and Joe issued a statement to Page Six that read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia is estimated to be worth a whopping $180 million while Joe is worth $40 million, and they reportedly have a prenup.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce plans in July 2023

Sofia revealed in 2015 that they would be keeping their financial matters separate. Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, Sofia explained: "He said, 'Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want.'"

