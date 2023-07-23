Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Jackman, 54, and wife Deb's, 67, twinning moments on rare date nights – photos
The Correlli stars often attend red carpet events in a coordinating colour

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness wearing matching outfits
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor

Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness have been supporting each other's career achievements since they first met in 1995.

While they aren't often papped enjoying private date nights, they have attended several red-carpet events together – and they are no strangers to twinning outfits. The Greatest Showman actor, 54, and the Correlli star, 67, have worn everything from feathers to sequins and power suits, but regardless of what designers they turn to, fans can almost always guarantee they will be perfectly coordinated.

Look back at some of Hugh and Deb's best couple's outfits, which often feature this one particular colour…

Hugh Jackman holding a martini glass with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness© Getty

Three years after they got married in Melbourne, Hugh and Deb got suited and booted to attend the Club Sinatra Presentation in Sydney. While Hugh embodied James Bond with his tuxedo and martini glass, Deb looked glamorous in a matching black velvet jacket.

Hugh Jackman holding three fingers up next to wife Deborra-Lee in a blue outfit© Getty

In 2000, Hugh kept it casual to attend the X-Men premiere in New York City wearing a blue T-shirt tucked into wide-leg trousers and a long jacket. Deb similarly added hints of the pastel hue to her outfit, which consisted of white trousers and a cream top with sheer blue sleeves.

Hugh Jackman in a white suit jacket and Deborra-Lee Furness in a black and white jumpsuit on the red carpet© Getty

Monochrome was the theme for the couple in 2014 at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Met Gala, which saw the Wolverine star rock black trousers, a cream jacket and a bow tie, and his wife enchant in a black jumpsuit with a white-lined floor-length jacket.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness in matching black T-shirts with white writing© Getty

Casual tees with the slogan: 'Dare to change the world' was the pair's outfit of choice for the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

Hugh Jackman in a suit and Deborra-Lee Furness in a tulle dress© Getty

Hugh let Deb take centre stage in her feathered and tulle-draped dress back in 2017, with the actor wearing a simple suit.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in matching black outfits at the 2023 Met Gala© Getty

The couple proved you can't go wrong with black when they attended the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." How glamorous was Deb's mosaic-style embellished dress?

Hugh Jackman holding an award and kissing Deborra-Lee Furness in a feathered dress© Getty

Deborra's brown feathers were the only thing breaking up the black ensembles the pair wore to the 2012 Tony Awards.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in matching suits at "A Behanding In Spokane"© Getty

While Deborra loves a beautiful gown, she is also not afraid of donning a power suit – take her appearance with suit-clad Hugh at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in 2010, for example.

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness wearing black suits with satin lapels© Getty

She even wore a similar satin-lapel jacket and trousers to her husband in 2013, adding heels and a bold necklace for the finishing touches.

Hugh Jackman in a suit and white waistcoat with wife Deborra-Lee in a sparkly dress© Getty

Once again choosing an inky colour, Hugh wore a black tuxedo with a white waistcoat while his wife was a vision in sparkles with her floor-length frock.

Hugh Jackman in a black suit and his wife in striped tights© Getty

Australian director Deb turned heads in her striped zebra tights and a boxy wide-shouldered jacket at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, while Hugh looked suave in his tailored ensemble.

