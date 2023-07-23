Hugh Jackman, 54, and wife Deb's, 67, twinning moments on rare date nights – photos

Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness have been supporting each other's career achievements since they first met in 1995.

While they aren't often papped enjoying private date nights, they have attended several red-carpet events together – and they are no strangers to twinning outfits. The Greatest Showman actor, 54, and the Correlli star, 67, have worn everything from feathers to sequins and power suits, but regardless of what designers they turn to, fans can almost always guarantee they will be perfectly coordinated.

Look back at some of Hugh and Deb's best couple's outfits, which often feature this one particular colour…

1 11 © Getty Three years after they got married in Melbourne, Hugh and Deb got suited and booted to attend the Club Sinatra Presentation in Sydney. While Hugh embodied James Bond with his tuxedo and martini glass, Deb looked glamorous in a matching black velvet jacket.

2 11 © Getty In 2000, Hugh kept it casual to attend the X-Men premiere in New York City wearing a blue T-shirt tucked into wide-leg trousers and a long jacket. Deb similarly added hints of the pastel hue to her outfit, which consisted of white trousers and a cream top with sheer blue sleeves.

3 11 © Getty Monochrome was the theme for the couple in 2014 at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Met Gala, which saw the Wolverine star rock black trousers, a cream jacket and a bow tie, and his wife enchant in a black jumpsuit with a white-lined floor-length jacket.

4 11 © Getty Casual tees with the slogan: 'Dare to change the world' was the pair's outfit of choice for the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

5 11 © Getty Hugh let Deb take centre stage in her feathered and tulle-draped dress back in 2017, with the actor wearing a simple suit.

6 11 © Getty The couple proved you can't go wrong with black when they attended the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." How glamorous was Deb's mosaic-style embellished dress?

7 11 © Getty Deborra's brown feathers were the only thing breaking up the black ensembles the pair wore to the 2012 Tony Awards.

8 11 © Getty While Deborra loves a beautiful gown, she is also not afraid of donning a power suit – take her appearance with suit-clad Hugh at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in 2010, for example.

9 11 © Getty She even wore a similar satin-lapel jacket and trousers to her husband in 2013, adding heels and a bold necklace for the finishing touches.

10 11 © Getty Once again choosing an inky colour, Hugh wore a black tuxedo with a white waistcoat while his wife was a vision in sparkles with her floor-length frock.

11 11 © Getty Australian director Deb turned heads in her striped zebra tights and a boxy wide-shouldered jacket at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, while Hugh looked suave in his tailored ensemble.

