All of Ariana Grande's famous exes amid Ethan Slater romance reports

Ariana Grande's impressive discography has been intertwined with her intriguing love life. In 2021, the renowned lyricist for matters of the heart stepped into the marital bond with Dalton Gomez. In a ceremony labeled "tiny and intimate", their relationship was tightly sealed away from the public eye.

However, recent reports suggest that the couple's 'forever and then some' has ended earlier this year.

As Ariana's story with Dalton finds closure, another chapter seems to be opening with Ethan Slater, her co-star in Wicked. Reports surfaced about their potential relationship shortly after the news of Ariana's split with Dalton.

Ariana's love life has always been as colorful as her musical journey, inspiring her to create chart-topping hits that fans worldwide resonate with. Here is a recap of her relationships that had the world buzzing:

Ariana and Dalton

Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande, an accomplished lyricist and danceable love songs, found real-life romance in luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Their relationship, both high-profile yet intimate, sparked intrigue as they married in 2021. The private ceremony, an affair attended only by their dearest friends and family, seemed straight out of a storybook. Ariana and Dalton confirmed their relationship in May 2020, with the music video of Justin Bieber's Stuck With U. They isolated together in her Los Angeles home, a chapter of their relationship captured in this music video. However, fast forward to July 2023, sources confirmed that the couple had quietly separated after two years of marriage. Despite the end of their marital journey, they continued to "work on their friendship."

© Bruce Glikas Ethan Slater is reportedly dating Ariana

Ethan Slater

As the pages of Ariana and Dalton's love story closed, another one began with Ethan Slater, her co-star in the Broadway musical, Wicked. Ethan, already a well-known name in the theatre circuit, came into Ariana's life soon after her reported split with Dalton, creating quite a buzz in Hollywood. Ethan is currently separated from his wife Lilly Jay and they welcomed their first child Ezra in August 2022.

© Getty Ariana also dated Graham Phillips

Graham Phillips

Young love blossomed between Ariana and actor Graham Phillips on the sets of the Broadway musical 13, in which they both starred, back in 2008. Their relationship lasted nearly three years, and despite parting ways, they have remained good friends. Graham notably supported Ariana during her #Doughnutgate scandal in 2015, describing the entire situation as "hilarious" and firmly standing up for her character.

© Instagram Ariana dated Jordan in 2011

Jordan Viscomi

After her split from Graham, Ariana found comfort in the arms of Jordan Viscomi, a backup dancer on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. Their romance unfolded in 2011 and lasted a year. When it ended, Ariana candidly expressed her heartbreak, saying that her "heart was broken and shattered." This emotional turmoil made an indelible mark on Ariana and influenced her deeply.

© Instagram Ariana with Jai

Jai Brooks

Next, Ariana embarked on a challenging long-distance relationship with Australian YouTube star Jai Brooks. The two-year relationship was tumultuous, ending with Jai publicly accusing Ariana of cheating with Nathan Sykes. Ariana responded to these accusations through a YouTube video, stating that her friends and family knew her true character, and she denied the accusations.

© Getty Ariana with Nathan

Nathan Sykes

Ariana's rebound from Jai was quick, as she found herself in the arms of The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes. They even collaborated on Ariana's song Almost Is Never Enough. In 2014, Ariana confirmed their breakup in an interview, expressing her admiration for Nathan and his talent, and how their breakup was mutual and amicable.

© Getty Ariana and Big Sean

Big Sean

Big Sean, another significant name in the music industry, became a part of Ariana's love life following the end of his engagement to Glee star Naya Rivera. Their relationship was very public, with Ariana even making a cameo in Big Sean's Patience video. Their romance lasted eight months before they decided to part ways due to conflicting touring schedules.

© Getty Ricky was Ariana's backing dancer

Ricky Alvarez

Ricky Alvarez, Ariana's backup dancer, was her next love interest. Their relationship was publicly revealed through the infamous #Doughnutgate video. After dating for a year, the couple decided to part ways. Reports stated that it was Ariana's decision, but they remained friends after the breakup.

© Getty Ariana and Mac

Mac Miller

A close friendship turned into a romance with Mac Miller. The couple's chemistry was palpable as they collaborated on music and were spotted sharing intimate moments in public. The relationship sparked engagement rumors when Ariana was spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, the couple broke up in May 2018. Ariana confirmed the split on Instagram and conveyed her endless respect and admiration for Mac. Tragically, Mac passed away due to an accidental drug overdose later that year, and she mourned him in several songs, including Ghostin.

© Getty Ariana and Pete

Pete Davidson

Ariana's whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson took the world by storm in May 2018. Their engagement news broke just weeks after they began dating. However, the engagement was short-lived as the couple parted ways in October 2018 and her song Thank You Next which name-checks other famous exes as well, is inspired by their short-lived romance.

© Getty Ariana and Mikey

Mikey Foster

Ariana's next romance was rumored with Mikey Foster following a steamy scene in her Boyfriend music video. Despite her brother Frankie confirming their relationship, he later retracted his statement. However, the couple were spotted at Disneyland arm-in-arm in February 2020.