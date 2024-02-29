Tish Cyrus’ three marriages uncovered. All you need to know

Leticia Jean "Tish" Cyrus, at 56, is not just known for her high-profile relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus but also for carving her own niche in the entertainment industry.

The mother-of-five and manager of Miley and Noah Cyrus has navigated through personal and professional highs with resilience.

After her 30-year marriage with Billy Ray officially ended in April 2022, Tish found love again, marrying actor Dominic Purcell in a serene Malibu ceremony in August 2023, marking her third marriage.

Tish's journey into Dominic's arms is nothing short of a modern love tale, sparked by mutual admiration and a serendipitous reconnection.

© Instagram Tish and Dominic

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish shared, "Dom was always my hall pass," revealing a longstanding crush on the Prison Break star.

Dominic reciprocated these feelings, reaching out via Instagram in 2016 with a message that Tish initially missed.

© Instagram Tish and Dominic married in 2023

She recounted, "I was like, 'Hm'. And I didn't see it for about a year." The discovery of being "blocked" and later "unblocked" by Dominic added a twist to their budding romance. "I almost peed my pants," Tish joked about the realization.

Their eventual face-to-face meeting led to an instant connection, "And so we go to lunch and make out for like three hours," Tish laughed, recalling their first date.

By the next day, the pair exchanged "I love yous," solidifying their bond. Tish's candid recounting of their love story showcases the unexpected paths to finding companionship and happiness.

© Getty Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus

Dominic's entrance into Tish's life marks a new chapter for the entertainment mogul. The couple's engagement and subsequent wedding, celebrated by close friends and family, including Miley Cyrus, who served as Maid of Honour, signify a fresh start.

Tish's declaration, "A thousand times... YES @dominicpurcell," on Instagram, alongside shared moments from their relationship, highlights the joy of their union.

Reflecting on her marriages, Tish's life is a testament to love's evolving nature. Her first marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, the father of Brandi and Trace, laid the foundation for her family.

© Instagram Tish with her five kids

Her long-standing marriage with Billy Ray Cyrus, despite its eventual end, was filled with shared memories and the raising of a family they both take pride in.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they jointly stated, emphasizing the mutual respect and love that remains.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.