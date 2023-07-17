Kevin Costner accuses ex Christine Baumgartner of stealing from their home – details

The Yellowstone actor and his estranged wife are going through a difficult divorce

Earlier this month Kevin Costner's estranged wife was ordered to vacate their shared home by the end of July, but things have taken another turn in their divorce proceedings.

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner's attorney has accused Christine of taking the star's belongings 'without his knowledge or consent.'

The 68-year-old actor also claimed that Christine had made payments to her own divorce attorney via a credit card that belongs to one of Costner's employees, according to TMZ.

Why does Christine have to leave her and Kevin Costner's home?

Christine, 49, has been living in the $145 million mansion she previously shared with Kevin.

She had previously agreed to leave the family home, stating in court documents that she intended to vacate the property on August 31, following an initial court date originally set for July 12. This timeline, however, seems to have been disrupted.

According to TMZ, the recent ruling hints at the judge's inclination to uphold the validity of the couple's prenuptial agreement, as advocated by Kevin’s legal team. The agreement details that upon the filing of divorce by either party, Christine would have a month to leave the premises.

However, Christine expressed reservations about leaving her home without a solid plan, considering the potential instability for their children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

She said: "My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that I can establish a stable home for them."

Amid these complex proceedings, Christine insists that she and Kevin can cohabit in the mansion without any issue, owing to the property's spacious and compartmentalized layout.

What has been agreed in Kevin Costner's divorce?

Child support has been agreed, with Kevin facing a monthly payout of $129,755, which exceeds what the Yellowstone star initially proposed to his estranged wife.

Healthcare costs for their three children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, will be shared equally between the estranged couple as per the new arrangement.

Similarly, their children's high-end private school fees and other extracurricular expenses will be split. This situation comes as a disappointment to Christine, who had earlier requested Kevin to shoulder these costs entirely.

The current figure for child support isn't conclusive, leaving both Kevin and Christine with the opportunity to challenge it in a future hearing. However, TMZ notes that such figures rarely deviate significantly from the initial determination.