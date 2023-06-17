Kevin Costner's history-making multi-million first divorce will make your eyes water

Kevin Costner is in the midst of a very messy divorce from his wife Christine Baumgartner - but it's not his first time battling it out with an ex-wife.

The Yellowstone actor was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years until the demise of their marriage in 1994.

According to Forbes, at the time, the split went down as one of the most expensive in Hollywood history with an estimated settlement which will shock fans.

Kevin paid out $80 million to Cindy - who he shares three children with, Annie, Lily and Joe. The Dances with Wolves star was 39 years old at the time and Cindy was 38.

Their statement read: "After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage. We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached."

© Getty Images Kevin Costner with first wife Cindy Silva

It wasn't just the huge amount of money he parted with, Kevin said he was deeply saddened that this family unit had split. In 2012, he reflected on his divorce from Cindy, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That's a huge loss."

Kevin has a prenuptial agreement in place with second wife, Christine, and both parties requested joint custody of their children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

© Ron Davis Kevin and his ex-wife and children Cindy Costner, Annie, Lily and Joe

The breakup is now getting ugly, however, as court documents claim Christine is refusing to leave the family home and Kevin says he is "homeless".

The latest drama to unfold is that Kevin has been accused of attempting to kick Christine "and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives," John Rydell, Christine's lawyer, wrote in a court document obtained by Insider.

© Gregg DeGuire Kevin, Christine and their children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner

The claims by Christine, 49, come days after Kevin alleged in his own filing that he had been left homeless because Christine had refused to move out of their former marital home.

In accordance with their prenuptial agreement, Christine reportedly had 30 days to vacate the $145 million property they shared – but Kevin solely owns – in Carpinteria, California, following her divorce filing on May 1.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine are divorcing

However, she has yet to leave the home, and the 68-year-old actor wrote in his own court documents: "This is surprising and disheartening to me… I was married once before and, upon separation, found myself without home base and unable to live in my own home. I never wanted this to happen again.

© Getty Images Kevin's son Joe works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry

"Thus, when Christine and I began discussing marriage in 2003, I made it clear to her that I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened in our marriage."

