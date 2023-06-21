9-1-1 Lone Star's Rob Lowe's 'irresistible' wife steals the show in celebratory beach photo

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are approaching their 32nd wedding anniversary next month - and they're more in love than ever.

The 9-1-1 Lone Star actor, 59, celebrated his wife on Instagram on her birthday on June 20 with a moving message alongside an all-natural photo of Sheryl, 62, on the beach.

"Happy Birthday to the most irresistible woman I’ve ever known," he wrote. "Spirit, mind, heart, body, she is the true package. Love you, Love Bug."

The makeup artist looked radiant in the snapshot as she pouted for the camera with her hair worn in natural waves and the beach could be seen in the background.

Fans commented: "So beautiful make-up free," and, "She’s stunning… You're both very lucky to have such love".Another added: "I feel like she stays in the background but she’s actually the star. Or perhaps the Sun that you all revolve around. Lovely family."

Rob Lowe and his wife's love story

The love story between the two goes back to 1983, when they were set up on a blind date. However, the couple didn't begin a romantic relationship until 1989, when they worked together on Rob's 1990 thriller Bad Influence.

The couple wed on July 22, 1991, and on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast back in 2019, Rob said: "It really is all about who you pick… I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it.' Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there."

Rob and Sheryl have two sons; Matthew, a lawyer, and John, an actor and writer. In a 2014 interview with Haute Living, Rob talked about how his life changed after meeting Sheryl. "I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy — which was not really in my nature at the time — and I wasn’t able to do it," he said.

"It made me examine how I was living my life. That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life and giving me everything I now have."

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's secret to a happy marriage

Rob insists that therapy has helped cement their relationship and he encourages the entire family to go.

"The one thing, though, that has been a part of our family is the notion of therapy as a sort of proactive, non-shaming [practice], like a trainer," he told AOL.

"We think of going to therapy or talking to a therapist, it's literally no different from a chiropractor."Rob also says "forgiveness" and "heat" are imperative to a successful marriage.

Talking on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, he said: "People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on."

Rob continued: "I do believe you need the heat for sure. If you don't have the heat – and that's a chemical thing – I mean I still have it with Sheryl, you gotta keep the heat."That comes and goes too, there are times when you are like, 'Nah.' And then there are times when you are wild for somebody."

