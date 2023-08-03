Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth and sign off on parenting plan for son and finalize divorce

Reese Witherspoon, 47, and her husband, CAA talent agent Jim Toth, 53, have formally ended their 12-year marriage. The world was taken aback as the news spread, but the couple has managed to part ways amicably.

Reese and Jim officially signed a marital dissolution agreement and have settled on a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee James.

The divorce, filed in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple resided with their son, came with a prenuptial agreement, put in place back in March 2011.

Reese, who felt the contract provided "adequate and sufficient provisions" for their assets and debts, will turn over their prenuptial agreement and a permanent parenting plan for Tennessee for the judge's approval.

© Photo: Getty Images It's over! Jim and Reese finalize their divorce

The couple must now complete mandatory parenting classes and present a certificate of completion to the court within 60 days, as per Davidson County's requirements.

This marks Reese's second divorce, after separating from actor Ryan Phillippe, 48, in 2008, following a 9-year marriage, and two children: Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

The news of the split followed reports of Jim's romantic getaway in Costa Rica with a new companion.

Reese with Jim have created a parenting plan

The couple's divorce filing came only a week after they announced their separation on social media, just two days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

According to reports, Reese's bustling professional life contributed to this growing rift, as she spent more time in Nashville in 2022.

Reese and Jim were married for 12 years

Her active involvement in producing Apple TV's music competition show, My Kind of Country, flipping a local house for profit, her company Hello Sunshine's Amazon series Daisy Jones & the Six, and her role opposite Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, kept her engaged.

Meanwhile, Jim continued his work on the board of directors at Flowcode, a tech company.

Their joint announcement of the split was heartfelt, reading: "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with son

Emphasizing the importance of family, they continued: "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Reese opened up to Harper's Bazaar in July, reflecting on her previous divorce from Ryan Phillippe. The Hollywood star feels more "authentic" now as she navigates this "vulnerable time" in her life.

She appreciates having control over her narrative, saying: "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic."