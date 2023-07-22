Reese Witherspoon's 10-year-old son, Tennessee, faces big change only months after parent's divorce

Reese and Jim announced their divorce following 12 years of marriage

Life post-divorce has taken an unexpected turn for Reese Witherspoon's family, particularly her 10-year-old son Tennessee, as her ex-husband, Jim Toth, is reportedly seeing someone new, according to People.

This development comes only four months after Reese and Jim announced their divorce following 12 years of marriage.

According to the outlet, Jim was recently spotted on a vacation in Costa Rica that People has described as "definitely romantic," accompanied by an unidentified woman.

It's an unexpected change for young Tennessee, who, like many children, is trying to navigate the reality of his parents' divorce.

In March, the 47-year-old Sweet Home Alabama actress and the former CAA agent shocked the world when they announced their decision to divorce.

In their official statement, Reese and Jim noted, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."

Reese added: "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Their "biggest priority," she emphasised, is Tennessee and their "entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

The decision to part ways, according to Page Six, was due to the marriage losing its romantic spark.

Not long after the announcement, Reese officially filed for divorce from Jim, 52, disclosing that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

The Legally Blonde star, who is also mother to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, reflected on her experiences in a recent Harper's Bazaar interview.

Reese expressed that she felt more in control of her narrative during this divorce, unlike her split from Ryan.

Reese said: "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic."

She continued: "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.”