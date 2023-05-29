Reese Witherspoon looks radiant on girl's getaway after recent split from husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon is indulging in a delightful girls' getaway in the City of Love, Paris, with her beloved mother, Betty Reese, and nieces, Abby James and Draper Witherspoon.

The 47-year-old star of The Morning Show took to Instagram this Sunday, sharing an array of heartwarming snapshots from their trip. Capturing the spirit of their adventure, she captioned her post: "Paris is always a good idea," echoing the timeless quote by the late Audrey Hepburn.

The radiant mother-of-three was the epitome of chic in a textured, short-sleeved white top teamed with jeans. She paired her look with a brown leather crossbody bag and chunky-heeled sandals, embodying the city's effortless elegance.

Reese Witherspoon looked radiant on her girl's getaway in Paris

The Legally Blonde actress embraced her new, trendy 'breakup bangs' and shielded her eyes with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, posing against the backdrop of a vibrant yellow building featuring a striking blue door.

The Sweet Home Alabama star included a charming photograph of her mother, Betty, joyfully seated in the backseat of a car whizzing through the lively Parisian streets.

Her Instagram post also offered a glimpse of her nieces, a sneak peek inside a museum they toured, and a tantalizing shot of a delectable avocado and crab salad.

Reese's mother Betty came along to the girl's getaway

These charming moments followed a delightful outing on Saturday, when the Pleasantville star treated her nieces to a whimsical date at the renowned patisserie, Ladurée.

This fun-filled trip arrives amidst the Big Little Lies star's recent separation from her husband of 12 years, Jim Toth, with whom she shares her 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Just two days shy of their 12th wedding anniversary, Reese announced her split from Jim on March 24th.

Reese's nieces look just like their famous aunt

Sharing the news with their followers, they wrote, "We have some personal news to share." The heartfelt caption explained, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."

Signed by both Reese and Jim, the statement continued: "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Prioritizing their son and family during this transition, they added, "These matters are never easy and extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time." Reese also has two children, Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon debuted her new haircut, and she looks just like her daughter Ava

Facing her newly single status head-on, Reese revealed her transformation with a striking fringe bangs on Instagram on May 15th, a fresh look that deviates from her signature hairstyle she's maintained for decades.

In a delightful twist, the new look strikingly resembles the hairstyle worn by her lookalike daughter, Ava, further accentuating their uncanny resemblance.

