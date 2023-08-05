The One Tree Hill actress was only married for a year

Sophia Bush sent a defiant message to fans - and her ex - on Friday when she took to Instagram to deliver an update only hours after it was revealed that she was divorcing her husband, Grant Hughes, after 13-months of marriage.

The Chicago PD actress changed her name back to Sophia Bush - from Sophia Bush Hughes - and then removed all evidence of Grant from her social media feed.

Photos of him were deleted in a telling move which was sure to get fans talking.

People magazine was the first to report that a divorce filing had been made only a month after the couple had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

They reported that Sophia and Grant would remain on good terms following their decade-long friendship and that they would continue to run their nonprofit together.

However, Sophia's bold move suggests things may not be as amicable as it seems.

Sophia, 41, and Grant tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 2022. Guests included her PD co-star and friend Marina Squerciati, and One Tree Hill pals Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Sophia and Grant on July 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In June, they rang in their first wedding anniversary and Grant paid tribute to his wife with a sweet and lengthy message which read:"Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!

"As the card I gave you this morning said: “There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.” I also found this while looking through photos. I was reading “You Had Me at Pet-Nat” (on brand) by Rachel Signer on the first stop of our honeymoon in Mozambique and took a photo of this passage: 'In the word "yes" is contained multitudes-it's an agreement, a joining of oneself to an idea, a future state of things.

© David M. Benett Sophia has removed Grant from her Instagram feed

"I will" means "there is a future." And it's us. It's your visions, your life's work, merging with mine; it's a dialectic narrowing its focus, becoming a synced conversation instead of two individuals facing apart from each other, yelling out into the universe.

"It is also, by nature of exclusion, a "no." Yes means no, I will not be a perennial wildflower, growing wherever I please. No, I won't make decisions in isolation. No, I cannot put myself and only myself first anymore.'

© Getty Sophia was married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005-2006

"It felt true then. And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!"

Sophia's now-deleted post read, alongside a black and white throwback photo of their wedding day. "Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."

