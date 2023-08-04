Sophia Bush, husband Grant Hughes divorce one month after his romantic anniversary tribute: report

Chicago PD and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes, one month after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

People magazine claims that the two will continue to run their nonprofit together and 'remain good friends". A post People reported Sophia had shared on Instagram for their anniversary on June 11 2023 has since been deleted.

Sophia, 41, and Grant tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 2022. Guests included her PD co-star and friend Marina Squerciati, and One Tree Hill pals Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

In pictures shared by the pair after the special day, Sophia revealed that she wore several different dresses during the festivities, including a white mini dress by Khaite for a pre-wedding dinner and a caped Roksanda Ilincic gown with an embellished belt and matching hat for a cowboy-themed evening with friends and family.

Sophia wore a total of three gorgeous dresses on her wedding day, which took place at the Philbrook Museum of Art, and for the main ceremony she wore an Emilia Wickstead off-the-shoulder gown with long puff sleeves and an orange, peach and green floral pattern with bees.

© David M. Benett Sophia did not share anything on social media on their anniversary

"From the moment we got engaged, I knew what I wanted my dress to be," Sophia told Vogue.

"I’d seen a photograph of a Monique Lhuillier dress taken on Lake Como, and I had a vision of creating a personalized version of it, in what I have always thought of as a heritage print: a print of flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy, to honor the heritage of our families — where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going."

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Sophia and Grant run a non-profit together

Grant proposed in 2021 on Lake Como.

On their first wedding anniversary on June 11 2023, Grant posted a long tribute to their romance, writing: "Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!

"As the card I gave you this morning said:“There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.” I also found this while looking through photos. I was reading “You Had Me at Pet-Nat” (on brand) by Rachel Signer on the first stop of our honeymoon in Mozambique and took a photo of this passage: 'In the word "yes" is contained multitudes-it's an agreement, a joining of oneself to an idea, a future state of things. "I will" means "there is a future." And it's us. It's your visions, your life's work, merging with mine; it's a dialectic narrowing its focus, becoming a synced conversation instead of two individuals facing apart from each other, yelling out into the universe.It is also, by nature of exclusion, a "no." Yes means no, I will not be a perennial wildflower, growing wherever I please. No, I won't make decisions in isolation. No, I cannot put myself and only myself first anymore.'

"It felt true then. And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!"

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” Sophia's now-deleted post read, alongside a black and white throwback photo of their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary."