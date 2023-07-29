Kelly Clarkson's low-cut look leaves fans asking the same thing

The singer is about to kick-start her Chemistry Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson is gearing up for a very exciting career moment as she prepares to take the stage in Las Vegas for her new residency, Chemistry.

The American Idol alum updated fans this week as they count down the days before she brings the house down at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly posted a video of herself during a break from rehearsals and her appearance in the clip got her fans talking.

The star wowed in a plunging wrap, green dress adorned with gold detailing and sheer sleeves.

Her social media followers were obsessed with her ensemble and immediately began asking: "Can I buy your dresses when you’re tired of them?" and, "where can I buy your dress?" while many more requested to know the brand she was wearing.

Fans can expect no shortage of incredible looks for her show which is likely to be a sell out.

While she'll call Las Vegas home for a while, Kelly and her two children, River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, will make a big change later this year as they'll be moving to the East Coast.

© Getty Kelly has two children

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, who mostly splits her time between Los Angeles and her Montana ranch, is set to uproot her living situation, as her eponymous NBC talk show prepares to move to the network's New York City studios.

She opened up to TalkShopLive about the decision process of taking both her work and her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, across the country.

© Getty Images Kelly is preparing for her new Las Vegas residency

It wasn't an easy decision to make, and she admitted: "I haven't actually been able to talk about this a lot. I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people."

She added: "Obviously, we've been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships."

© Emma McIntyre Kelly shares her children with Brandon Blackstock

Despite it being a difficult decision, she had little choice, and further explained: "I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what’s happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go the East Coast.'"

Kelly revealed that the decision was made in an effort to be closer to her family, as she said: "My family is East Coast. They're North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to."

© NBC Kelly's fans love her sense of style

She further said there were "hurdle after hurdle with things," motivating her to leave California, and that ultimately, her family was seeking a much-needed reset.

"There were a lot of personal things going on, too," she said, adding: "I feel like our family, me and my kids, really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]."