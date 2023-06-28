Kelly Clarkson bravely confesses anti-depressant usage during emotional divorce

Kelly Clarkson opened up about her personal struggle during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, sharing for the first time how anti-depressants played a crucial role in her emotional journey.

In a candid conversation on the Las Culturistas podcast hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Clarkson, also the charming host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealed a point when her emotional turmoil became unbearable.

"I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this,' " she recounted.

This cathartic moment led to Clarkson seeking medicinal help, temporarily putting aside any reservations. "I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months," she confided in Rogers and Yang.

In her despair, she expressed: "I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help." Reflecting on this decision, she firmly affirmed that it was "the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it]."

Kelly, 41, and Brandon, 46, tied the knot in 2013, but their marital journey ended with Clarkson filing for divorce in 2020.

The proceedings concluded in March 2022. Together, they are parents to a nine-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a seven-year-old son, Remington "Remy" Alexander. These personal upheavals not only led Kelly to seek therapeutic help but also became a profound inspiration for her latest album, Chemistry.

In another podcast appearance, this time on the Audacy Check-In, Kelly shared a lighter note about her children's interest in her music - for the quirky reason of being allowed to sing curse words.

The Grammy-winning singer relayed a comical incident when her daughter wanted to sing her hit song 'Whole Lotta Woman', which features a curse word. She remarked, "But she wanted to say 'a--' really. She was like, 'Can I sing 'a--?' And I was like, 'Only with me.' "

Ahead of her album release, Kelly visited TODAY, where she revealed a poignant exchange with her ex-husband about the content of the album.

She explained: "I don't even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one [thing].' You know what I'm saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there's a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us."

Kelly's music has always been deeply personal, a quality she emphasized, saying "I've always released personal music — I think I'm that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that."

With her latest album Chemistry, she continued that tradition while carefully balancing her responsibility as a mother.

"I think when you have kids — you both have kids, too — you kind of debate, 'What am I going to do here?' So I was very selective about the songs I picked for the album." she added.