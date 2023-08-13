Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie Cunliffe marries Michael Hoszowskyj - with proud mum by her side

From following in her musical footsteps to starring together on the theatre stage, singer and actress Emilie Cunliffe has never failed to make her mum Kym Marsh proud. So you would have been hard pressed to find a more delighted mother of the bride than Kym when Emilie married her love Michael Hoszowskyj.

Proud Kym Marsh's emotions on her daughter's wedding day

"It was so special to have my mum with me. She cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress," Emilie, 25, tells HELLO! as she and her new husband share their wedding album exclusively with us.

"I couldn't be any prouder," says Kym, who is starring alongside her daughter in The Official Take That Musical: Greatest Days. "I watched Emilie's first child be born and now she's myfirst child to marry. It's an emotional time: my baby girl is getting married!"

Emotions were high during the special day, which took place on Friday 4 August at the beautiful country estate of Merrydale Manor in Cheshire. The bride and groom's children played starring roles, with Emilie's seven-year-old stepdaughter Polly acting as chief flower girl, while son Teddy, four, was ring bearer."

"The kids stole the show as usual. They're our world, so we wouldn’t have it any other way," says proud dad Michael, 33, who is known as Mikey.

Bride's dress details - and proud Kym's reaction

Emilie's stunning dress featured delicate lace with a figure-hugging silhouette and fishtail skirt. "We know an amazing seamstress called Sonya who works at Puure Bride, so I went into see what they could do with my mum’s old wedding dress, because I had fallen in love with it," Emilie says.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emotions were high on the special day

"We walked into the shop and my mum was like: 'Are you sure you want to wear mine? Look at all these amazing dresses.' So I tried a few styles and when I put this one on, I knewit was The One. I felt amazing on the day."

"Seeing her in her dress, veil, hair and make-up was the most incredible thing," says Kym. "She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen." Of seeing his bride walk up the aisle on the arm of her father David Cunliffe, Mikey recalls: "When Emilie entered, the tears started flowing. It was the moment I'd always dreamed of. I'd run it over in my head a million times."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emilie is a beautiful bride

Emilie, who has inherited her mum's talent for singing, decided to have a "day off" from vocals, and instead left the entertainment to DJ Nick Campbell, a nine-piece live band called Tommy T and the Belletones, acoustic duo Joe and James Fay and singer Dave Perkins.

Following their big day, which was created with the help of wedding planner Julie Arnold, the pair headed off for a getaway to the Lake District to soak up their newlywed bliss. "We bring out the best in each other," Emilie tells us of their perfect partnership, while Mikey adds: "Six years in, forever to go."

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY The wedding was held at the beautiful country estate of Merrydale Manor in Cheshire

