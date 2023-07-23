Inside Olly Murs and Amelia Tank's magical wedding - see all the exclusive pictures

His chart-topping career has taken him around the world, but it was in his native Essex that singer-songwriter Olly Murs chose to tie the knot with fiancée Amelia Tank.

And the newlyweds are still on cloud nine, exclusively sharing their wedding album and chatting to HELLO! following an unforgettable three-day wedding in the secluded haven of Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s HELLO! wedding

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography It was a gorgeous day

"I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love," says former The X Factor star Olly, 39, as he and fitness model Amelia, 31, excitedly show us the new wedding bands adorning their ring fingers.

Given that the groom is one of the UK’s best-loved pop stars, it’s little surprise the weekend, which culminated in a festival dubbed "Murs Fest", was sound tracked by a host of top-notch musical performers, including Olly himself and R&B star Craig David.

Celebrations kicked off with a Friday-night welcome barbecue attended by 71 of their closest friends and family on the island, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Essex, the county Witham-born Olly and Amelia, who grew up in Plymouth, now call home. They said “I do” at a 2pm ceremony the following day.

Olly and Amelia’s wedding guests

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography Many of their family and friends attended

On Sunday morning, a boatful of 70 more of Olly and Amelia’s family and friends made their way across the Blackwater Estuary for Murs Fest. Guests including Olly’s TV presenter pal Mark Wright embraced the festival-chic dress code.

On the bill was the singer’s house band featuring Katie Holmes-Smith – who as well as working with Olly is currently performing with Adele in Las Vegas – followed by Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks.

"People were asking me why I didn’t get Wrighty [Mark] to DJ as he’s a really good friend of mine," Olly says. "But I didn’t want him to have to work. I wanted him to enjoy the day as my mate – and he had a belting time."

The bridal party

On Saturday, Olly’s nephews Louie and Quinn were the first to walk down the aisle, which was lined with white blooms and candles, followed by bridesmaids including the star’s sister Fay and some of Amelia’s best friends.

Once her mother had made her way down the aisle – to a cheer from the congregation – it was time for the bride herself to make her entrance on the arm of her proud father.

Amelia Tank’s wedding dress details

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography All the details from Amelia's dress

Amelia, who works as a fitness model alongside her full-time job in London, was every inch the radiant bride in a corseted gown by Pallas Couture, embellished with beaded floral appliqués. "Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget," says Olly. "She looked out of this world.”

Amelia had worked with Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture for several months to perfect her wedding dress, which was accessorised with elegant detachable sleeves, a sweeping train and a floor-length veil embroidered with the words "Olly and Amelia" and their wedding date.

"I remember thinking: 'How am I going to make this work – they are on the other side of the world?'" she says. "I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime."

Emotional Olly cries at wedding

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography Olly got emotional

Olly couldn’t contain his emotions as he watched his wife-to-be walk towards the altar, which was perfectly framed by a showstopping heart-shaped flower installation. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," he says. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

The engagement

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography They had fabulous fun together

Olly and Amelia got engaged on a clifftop during a family getaway to Cornwall on 4th June 2022, announcing the news on social media three days later. At the wedding ceremony, Amelia’s 91-year-old grandfather David did a reading of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 – "Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?"– as the poem has a special meaning to the couple.

"When we got engaged, my grandad was in Cornwall with us," Amelia says. "He grabbed my shoulder and recited: ‘Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?’ I asked him to read it at the wedding because it was such a special moment."

Olly’s busy work schedule with Marry Me UK tour and The Voice

© @tali__photography or Tali Photography Olly and his wife on the fairground ride

The fun-filled weekend – which was created with the help of wedding planner Alice Wilkes –felt so much like a holiday that the couple have decided to wait until next year to take their honeymoon.

Instead, it’s straight back to work – Amelia has a full-time job in London, while Olly is finishing his Marry Me UK tour before the new series of ITV’s talent show The Voice airs at the end of the year. His fellow coaches on the programme, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am, will be “delighted” for him, he says.

Photography: @tali__photography or Tali Photography

