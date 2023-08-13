GMA's Robin Roberts makes wedding day confession following absence from work

Robin Roberts is building up to an incredibly exciting time in her life as she prepares to tie the knot to her long-term partner, Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America star was noticeably absent from the ABC daytime show on Friday, but it seems like there was a very good reason for it, and it was to do with her upcoming nuptials!

Robin has since shared several wedding-related posts on Instagram, and confessed that she was getting to the next level of her wedding preparations as the day draws closer.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts admits to nerves ahead of bachelorette party

Alongside a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers, the star wrote: "Sweet Amber & I received this lovely surprise from @thetaskforce wishing us well on our fast approaching nuptials. Appropriate we got this today since we’re about to meet with our fabu wedding planner to check out our florals for the ceremony and reception."

In another post, the bride-to-be shared another lovely surprise she and Amber had received, this time from the Mayo Clinic. She posted a picture of the Mayo Logo split with a picture of an indulgent looking dessert.

Robin Roberts received some beautiful flowers ahead of her wedding prep meeting

"Attending Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees Meetings in Rochester, MN. At last night’s dinner Sweet Amber & I received a lovely surprise for our upcoming wedding!

"We so appreciate and love our Mayo family. Wishing all a wonderful weekend," she wrote.

The GMA star also received a sweet treat from the Mayo Clinic

The ABC star will be celebrated at work too, as on Wednesday August 16, her GMA co-stars will be holding a Bachelorette party for her live on the show.

"That’s more nerve-racking than the wedding and the marriage!" she said as she found out about the event last week on the show.

Robin and Amber got engaged at the beginning of the year, and while they haven't revealed when it will be, it sounds like it will take place early September.

© Rich Polk Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign

On social media, Robin was recently asked about her wedding, with a fan writing: "August brides? Love you RR!" The broadcaster responded: "Not August, but you're close!" The fan then replied: "There are only 4 remaining after August!"

If they do decide to get married in September, it would be incredibly romantic and fitting to their story, as it's the very month of their first date anniversary.

Back in 2020 when marking 15 years together, Robin detailed their very first date in a heartfelt message posted on social media.

© Instagram Robin and Amber haven't yet revealed the date or month of their upcoming wedding

She wrote: "15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis."

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

The happy couple got engaged at the beginning of 2023

"I drive you crazy… I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

