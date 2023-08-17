​​The sign we all missed that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears had split last month

The world was taken aback when news emerged that Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, had decided to part ways on Wednesday.

As reported in TMZ Sam filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and listing July 28 as the official date of separation.

While fans were trying to piece together the timeline, intriguing details have surfaced hinting at the split weeks before the official announcement.

It was a poignant post on Instagram that raised eyebrows. Just two weeks before the surprising news, Sam shared a heartfelt picture with his mother, Fatima, who had just emerged from what he vaguely termed a 'major accident.'

In this seemingly unrelated snapshot, what stood out was the conspicuous absence of his wedding band. "Moments like these remind us of life's preciousness," he wrote, indicating his intention to momentarily retreat from social media to focus on family.

© Instagram Sam was pictured without his wedding ring weeks before the split

Drama began to unfold rapidly after. As Britney was pictured leaving the house without her wedding band on August 16, reports hinted at a heated confrontation between the couple over alleged infidelity on Britney's part.

The depth of the chasm became evident when reports emerged that Sam had moved out, taking refuge in a separate residence. While the authenticity of these allegations remains uncertain, the rift it caused was undeniable.

The couple, who had celebrated their love with a lavish wedding in June 2022, appeared to be living separately just a little over a year into their matrimony.

© Vivien Killilea Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in 2022

Amidst the tumult, Britney chose to express herself in a manner befitting a pop icon. A risqué video post showed her displaying impressive pole-dancing skills, set to the provocative backdrop of Nine Inch Nails' controversial track, Closer.

"Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it," Britney mentioned, her choice of emojis perhaps reflecting her current emotional rollercoaster.

© Getty Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split

It's a stark contrast to the whirlwind of love and celebration just a year ago. Their wedding in 2022 was an extravagant affair in Thousand Oaks, boasting a guest list glittering with Hollywood royalty, from Paris Hilton to Madonna.

Sam had lovingly called Britney 'the woman of my dreams' and their relationship seemed to be the stuff of fairy tales.

One conspicuous absence at their nuptials was Britney's estranged family, including her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, reinforcing the strained relationship that had been a significant narrative in her life over the years.

© Kevin Mazur Britney Spears is divorcing Sam

Of particular note was the couple's prenuptial agreement, a testament to Britney's tumultuous financial journey. Ensuring the protection of both their assets, it especially safeguarded Britney's wealth, accrued from her illustrious career.

However, Sam's entitlement, if any, to the earnings made during their union remains an open question.

Britney's finances have been under public scrutiny for years. Her conservatorship, established in 2008, had seemingly dwindled her significant early 2000s fortune to a mere fraction.

© Jeff Kravitz Lynne Spears & Britney Spears in 2022

With her father drawing a hefty monthly sum and her court-appointed attorney enjoying a substantial annual salary, Britney's own allowance was restricted, a factor that garnered significant media attention and fan outrage.

However, beyond the spectacle of their split, the couple's shared heartbreak casts a somber shadow.

Earlier this year, they had joyously announced an impending addition to their family. Their happiness was palpable.

But fate dealt a cruel hand, and they soon shared the tragic news of their miscarriage. Their joint statement read, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."