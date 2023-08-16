Britney Spears splits from husband Sam Asghari over claims of cheating: report

Britney Spears has reportedly split from her husband Sam Asghari over claims of infidelity.

TMZ has alleged that Sam confronted the singer in early August over rumors she cheated and the pair had a huge fight which led to Sam moving out of their Los Angeles home.

It is thought Britney and Sam did sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their wedding on June 9, 2022, only 13 months ago. The pair began dating after meeting in 2016 on the set of the music video for 'Perfume'.

© Tim Mosenfelder Britney has been in the fame game for over 25 years

Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez and others were all in attendance at the wedding, although her two sons, Jayden and Sean, whom she welcomed with former husband Kevin Federline, did not attend, and neither did her parents nor sister Jamie-Lynn.

The pop star wore a bold wedding dress from Donatella Versace on the big day, with the look featuring off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split, which she teamed with a simple white veil with satin edging.

After the ceremony, Britney changed into three different outfits also designed by Versace including a bright red blazer dress.

The wedding took place at her $7.4million home in Thousand Oaks, California, and pictures revealed the home had been transformed for the special day, with white sofas with pink cushions offered guests a place to sit and relax, while the dance floor was covered in pink and purple lights that matched the floral displays, ready for the bride and groom to party with their friends and family.

The split comes after Britney made her long-awaited return to music, with a new single with will.i.am after her debut with Elton John.

'Mind Your Business,"' which was released in July was their second collabaration after 2012's 'Scream & Shout,' and will.i.am told CBS why the song means so much to Britney.

"When you're in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life, and there's lyrics to the song that point to that," will.i.am noted, adding: "Not just for people that are in the spotlight, but even – on my verse I say 'Hands up in the cookie jar, they watching me, they watching y'all' – that has to do with privacy and everyone else, every individual out there who feels like they're not living a private life."

© Getty Britney recently released new music

"Music is therapy for lots of people… and when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song… and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," the Black Eyed Peas rapper said of working with Britney adding: "I see that every time I see [Britney] dance on her Instagram, I light up, because I see how much she loves music."

Britney is also preparing to release her first memoir, The Woman in Me, which is available for pre-order now and will be released on October 24, 2023.

Britney's new book is set for release this October

It is expected to go into her many years under a conservatorship which was legally removed in 2022 after a 30-minute long impassioned speech Britney in court.

"The people who did this to me should not be able to walk away so easily," she said, recounting how she was threatened into going through with her 2018 tour, Piece of Me, and claimed she had been drugged with lithium, as she said: "He took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months."

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," she said. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

