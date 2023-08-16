Natalie Portman pictured at gender equality conference without wedding ring amid separation reports

Natalie is believed to have separated from Benjamin Millepied, after 11 years

In the midst of swirling rumors regarding her personal life, Natalie Portman recently made a bold statement without uttering a word. At a high-profile gender equality conference held in Auckland, the Oscar-winning actress was notably seen without her wedding ring.

The missing piece of jewelry amplified the reports of her speculated separation from her husband, Benjamin Millepied, after 11 cherished years of marriage.

Always the professional, Natalie's focus during the conference was unwavering. She passionately advocated for gender equity alongside a roster of influential figures such as former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, and the spirited Olympic rugby player, Ruby Tui.

During this uplifting event, Ruby loaned her Olympic gold medal to Natalie in a heartwarming gesture, shedding light on the actress's commendable efforts in co-founding the Angel City Football Club in Los Angeles.

This initiative has been instrumental in advancing women's participation and recognition in sports. Ruby's words of praise for Natalie stepping out of her "comfort zone" resonated deeply, underlining the actress's dedication to women's causes.

However, the notable absence of her wedding band overshadowed this empowering narrative to some extent. Earlier in the month, the 42-year-old was also pictured in Sydney without her wedding bands.

Recent rumors, fanned by articles in publications like the French magazine Voici, have implied that Benjamin Millepied may have been involved with a younger woman, 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

People magazine weighed in, suggesting that this alleged relationship was short-lived.

The couple, blessed with two children - Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6 - first crossed paths on the sets of Black Swan in 2009.

It was here, amidst the intense backdrop of ballet, that their romance blossomed, leading to their engagement in 2010 and a scenic wedding in Big Sur, California, in 2012.

Though Natalie's professional life has been flourishing, with her latest film, May December, premiering at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival, whispers about her marital troubles have persisted. Rumors suggest that the set of this film became a backdrop for whispers about their supposed marital turbulence.

Back in June when news of the affair was breaking, the Hollywood star kept her wedding and engagement rings on while attending the French Open.

Sat court-side accessorized with a Dior straw sunhat and a stylish pair of shades, the award-winning performer looked all smiles for the entire game. Speaking to Business Insider, Natalie explained why she prefers to keep her personal life, personal. "You see the amount of bullying and negativity that goes on that is really, really intense."