Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has confirmed his divorce from Britney Spears, revealing that the pair have mutually "decided to end our journey together".

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote on Instagram Stories on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

© Instagram Sam shared this statement with fans on social media

"[Expletive] happens, he continued before acknowledging that "asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful".

News of the superstar's split from her husband of 14 months came on Wednesday August 16 when Sam filed papers, listing the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and citing reconcilable differences.

© Christopher Polk Britney has been married three times

TMZ alleged that Sam confronted the singer in early August over rumors she cheated and the pair had a huge fight which led to Sam moving out of their Los Angeles home; Britney was pictured leaving her home without her wedding band on August 17.

It was widely reported in the months between their engagement and wedding that the 'Toxic' singer and Sam had signed an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement, overseen by lawyer Matthew Rosengart who helped the singer to legally remove herself from a 13-year conservatorship.

Britney and Sam wed in June 2022

It is believed that the agreement stipulates that in the event of a divorve, Sam would receive no money Britney made before their wedding.

However It remains unclear if the prenup agreement allows for Sam to be entitled to money made after the wedding by Britney, even if the deal was signed prior, or if he is only entitled to money from deals signed after the wedding.

© Vivien Killilea Britney and Sam met in 2016

The pair married on June 9, 2022, and Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Selena Gomez were among the celebrities in attendance at the wedding.

Britney's two sons, Jayden and Sean, whom she welcomed with former husband Kevin Federline, did not attend, and neither did her mom Lynne, nor sister Jamie-Lynn.

© Getty Britney came out from under a 13-year conservatorship in 2021

For the big day, Britney wore a stunning wedding dress from Donatella Versace featuring off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split, which she teamed with a simple white veil with satin edging.

The wedding took place at her $7.4million home in Thousand Oaks, California - which has five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and 20 sprawling acres of land - and after the ceremony, Britney partied the night away in three different outfits, all also designed by Versace.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.