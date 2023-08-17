Britney Spears rocks huge ring on wedding finger hours after divorce news

Just hours after news broke that Britney Spears' marriage to Sam Asghari was coming to an end, the singer took to Instagram flashing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Seemingly unphased by the reports from TMZ that her husband had filed for divorce, Britney took to Instagram with a photo and an indecisive message.

In the image, Britney was bikini-clad and riding a horse. Her left hand sported a huge, blue ring in place of the four-carat, diamond engagement ring given to her by Sam.

Her message read: "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar."

There was no mention of her relationship news and she turned the comments off leaving fans unable to react, other than to like the post.

© Vivien Killilea Sam reported filed for divorce from Britney

Earlier in the day, Britney had been photographed driving her white Mercedes-Benz around Los Angeles with her ringless finger on display on the steering wheel.

It also turns out that Sam removed his ring last month. As reported by TMZ Sam filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and listed July 28 as the official date of separation.

© Instagram Sam was pictured without his wedding ring weeks before the split

It went unnoticed at the time, but when Sam visited his mom, Fatima, in July, he did not wear his ring either. He shared a heartfelt picture with her after she had emerged from what he vaguely termed a 'major accident.'

"Moments like these remind us of life's preciousness," he wrote, as he indicated his intention to temporarily retreat from social media to focus on family.

© Getty There have been reports of cheating

Britney and Sam have only been married for just over a year. Their wedding in 2022 was an extravagant affair in Thousand Oaks, California and boasted a star-studded guest list with Hollywood royalty, from Paris Hilton to Madonna.

Sam had lovingly called Britney "the woman of my dreams" and their relationship seemed to be the stuff of fairy tales.Fast forward to August 2023 and TMZ has alleged that Sam confronted the singer earlier this month over rumors she cheated and the pair had a huge fight which led to Sam moving out of their Los Angeles home.

© Getty Britney and Sam were married a little over a year

Britney is estimated to be worth a cool $60 million and when it comes to their prenuptial agreement, lawyers began working with the couple eight months before their wedding.

It is believed that the agreement stipulated that if the pair were to ever divorce, Sam would receive no money Britney made before their wedding. However it is unclear what percentage the agreement may legally allow him to claim for money made by Britney since their wedding.

