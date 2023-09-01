Irina Shayk appears wedding-ready as she professes her love during Bradley Cooper vacation

Irina Shayk has set Instagram ablaze with her recent posts, captivating her followers with glimpses of her sun-soaked Italian vacation alongside her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The stunning Russian model, 37, has shared an Instagram carousel that not only exudes passion but also provides insights into her life, love, and personal reflections.

In a sultry carousel shared on Thursday, Irina bares her soul with a captivating photo series that takes us through various facets of her Italian sojourn.

In one mesmerizing shot, she radiates allure in a sheer bridal-style gown, her love for life and the moment palpable. The post is accompanied by a simple yet powerful caption: "I (heart emoji)," signifying her profound connection to the present.

The first image of the carousel showcases Irina's captivating gaze as she tilts her head back, her dark red lips in harmony with a sheer and strappy dark red dress. Beneath the garment, a glimpse of a black bra and panty set adds a touch of seduction.

Her choice of black knee-high boots and a matching purse further accentuates her alluring ensemble.

In another snapshot, she dons an oversized black dress, coupled with a casual baseball cap and black frames, creating an effortlessly chic look. An array of cheese delights on a board and the timeless architecture of the region offer further insight into her journey.

However, it's the black-and-white photo that truly captures attention. Set in what appears to be a hotel room adorned with strewn clothes and suitcases, Irina dons a sheer white mini dress that exudes both vulnerability and strength. With intense eye contact and an air of mystery, she commands the viewer's attention.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum leaves little to the imagination in this daring attire, adorned solely with a pair of panties and thigh-high stockings. This fearless embrace of her sensuality and confidence shines through, captivating her audience.

Over the weekend, amidst swirling rumors about a potential romance with retired NFL star Tom Brady, Irina spent time with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The couple, parents to a six-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine, took to the Italian shores in what appears to be an amicable and familial reunion.

Though the status of their relationship remains private, according to People, they traveled to Italy as a family for the sake of their child.

While relishing their European escapade, Irina shared another carousel titled "Rocky summer," showcasing her uninhibited connection with nature.

The model embraces the serene beauty of large rocks, posing topless while adorning only a bikini bottom, a lower half coverup, socks, and tennis shoes. In a playful twist, a shirtless Bradley makes a cameo in her Instagram Story as he rests in a kayak, a moment that captures the essence of their shared experience.

Reflecting on her personal life, Irina candidly shared her perspective on maintaining a balance between public and private spheres.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour UK, she expressed, "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

The journey of Irina and Bradley's relationship has been a blend of red carpet glamour, genuine camaraderie, and co-parenting harmony.

Their public appearances together, including their 2018 Met Gala debut, showcased their connection and style. Following their split in 2021, Irina shared with ELLE that she doesn't subscribe to the term "co-parenting." She explained: "I never understood the term co-parenting. [...] Co-parenting is parenting."