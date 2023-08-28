Irina Shayk poses topless with Bradley Cooper as she hints at 'rocky' summer amid Tom Brady romance

Irina and Bradley, who have a six-year-old daughter, are vacationing together

Irina Shayk has been pictured vacationing with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper – and the Russian model left fans wondering what was happening with her romance to Tom Brady, with a very cryptic post.

The mom-of-one shared a picture to her Stories of the actor lying down in a kayak and resting his arm over his face to keep the glare off his face. For a grid post, she then shared a series of pictures of herself topless, and captioned the post: "Rocky summer. Photos by LB."

She also included a musical note emoji.

As famous friends commented with their love for the model – Brooklyn Decker simply wrote: "BABE" – many wondered who LB was, and if it was a reference to Bradley's new character, Leonard Bernstein. Bradley's film Maestro will premiere this week at the Venice Film Festival.

In it, he plays the iconic Jewish-American conductor, who became the first American conductor to reach international fame.

In the pictures, Irina appeared to have enjoyed the impromptu photoshoot as she was wearing hiking socks and sneakers, but had taken off her top and lounged back on the rocks that dotted the beach, her black shorts hanging low on her hips.

In a black and white selfie, the model stares down the camera while lying on the beach, and in others, she's seen proudly standing against rocks, soaking in the sun while covering her chest with her hand.

© Instagram Bradley Cooper poses shirtless in snap shared by Irina Shayk

Irina and Bradley are parents to six-year-old daughter Lea; they split in 2019 after welcoming Lea in 2017, however remain very close and are often the subject of reconciliation rumors.

"I never understood the term co-parenting…When I’m with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting," Irina previously told Elle of their arrangement.

© Getty Bradley and Irina have remained close

The family of three are often spotted together across the globe, however Irina sparked rumors of a new romance earlier in the summer when she was pictured being picked up from a hotel by former NFL star Tom Brady. They were also spotted the following morning leaving his Los Angeles property, and sitting in a car fondly looking at each other.

However, they have not been spotted together since.

The two are believed to have first met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

© Getty Images Tom has reportedly been dating Irina

Tom recently divorced his wife of over a decade, model Gisele Bunchen; Gisele has been occasionally spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although no official word on their relationship status is out.

Tom and Gisele are parents to 13-year old son Benjamin and ten-year-old daughter Vivian; Tom is also dad to 16-year old Jack whom he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan.

