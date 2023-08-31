Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper: The real reason they split

Irina split from the A Star Is Born actor in 2019 and they share daughter Lea, 6

The whirlwind romance between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk took an unexpected turn in 2019, leaving many speculating about the reasons behind their breakup.

Amid rumors linking Bradley to his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, reports surfaced that the genuine cause behind the split had nothing to do with Gaga.

Reports suggest the real story of Bradley, 48, and Irina's separation sheds light on their mutual decisions and commitment to their daughter's well-being.

Their journey began in the spring of 2015, and within seven months, they had moved in together, as reported by Glamour.

© Gotham Irina Shayk, Lea Cooper and Bradley Cooper are seen in the West Village on June 02, 2021 in New York City

A significant milestone followed with the birth of their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017, solidifying their bond. However, after two years together, the relationship came to an end.

Despite the initial silence surrounding the split, according to Entertainment Tonight, Irina made the tough decision due to Bradley's demanding work schedule.

Irina, 37, had anticipated a shared future with Bradley after the birth of their child, envisioning a life where they would marry and spend more time as a family. However, their busy schedules prevented this vision from materializing.

© Getty Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, both Irina and Bradley have displayed maturity and respect for one another, particularly in their shared role as parents.

Irina expressed her perspective on co-parenting, emphasizing that when she is with her daughter, she is entirely focused on being a mother, and likewise when her daughter is with her father, he assumes the role of a parent.

© David M. Benett Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend an event in 2016

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” Irina told Vogue. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

She continued: “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

© Getty Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are seen on June 17, 2021 in New York City

Recently, Irina and Bradley were spotted vacationing in Italy alongside their daughter, now six. While the duo dated from 2015 to 2019, their interaction during the trip suggests that they remain on amicable terms. The pictures obtained by Page Six capture moments of warmth and camaraderie as they enjoyed a boat ride and shared smiles.

In July 2023, Irina was linked to Tom Brady — who split from Gisele Bundchen last fall —after being pictured leaving his house after spending a night and in August they were seen leaving the same hotel in London. The two are believed to have first met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.