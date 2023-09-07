Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, just months after welcoming baby

The Scarface actor has three other children from two ex partners

In a recent turn of events Al Pacino finds himself entwined in a legal dispute with former partner Noor Alfallah. At the heart of the matter is the custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Noor, 29, has officially submitted a request for full physical custody of their son in Los Angeles, emphasizing her desire for Al, 83, to have "reasonable visitation," as highlighted by The Blast after scrutinizing the legal documents.

The romantic narrative of Al and Noor commenced in April 2022. Their relationship milestone was marked with the arrival of Roman on June 6 at Cedar's Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Noor consented to granting Al joint legal custody, which would empower him with a voice in crucial decisions concerning their son, encompassing aspects like education, religion, and medical treatments.

Al, renowned for his role in Scarface, isn’t new to the responsibilities of fatherhood. He's previously fathered three children - 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D'Angelo, and Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

Shedding light on the paternity, Noor included a "voluntary declaration of parentage" in her filing. Both Al and Noor signed this declaration, further endorsed by a third-party witness, mere days after Roman's birth. This significant document validates Al's fatherhood of the child.

Noor, in the documents, has candidly detailed her conception of the child with Al in California. Furthermore, she has called upon Al to cover her legal expenses related to the case.

While the exact child support figures remain undisclosed, The Blast suggests that the court might make decisions about child support and earnings allocation without additional notifications to the involved parties.

Lending a touch of Hollywood glitz to the story, Noor's OB-GYN, Beverly Hills-based Thais Aliabadi, has previously been associated with the Kardashians, notably delivering Khloe's child.

Noor’s romantic chronicles boast of links with iconic personalities like Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

She was also spotted with Hollywood stalwart Clint Eastwood in 2019, but firmly maintains their association as that of family friends. The previous year, she was seen alongside actor Eli Roth. One source commented on Noor’s relationship with Al in 2022, noting her penchant for dating older affluent men, mentioning: "She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd."

The Beverly Hills native, educated at the UCLA School of Film and Television, later ventured into film production, marking a promising career trajectory.

Al's past relationship with Beverly D'Angelo resurfaced recently. Beverly, 71, reminisced about her 27-year-old bond with Al on Instagram after fans inundated her with questions.

The National Lampoon's Vacation actress warmly recalled their meeting as two artists falling in love. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they discovered a profound intimacy, enriching their co-parenting journey with deep understanding and acceptance.

Beverly elucidated their love's evolution, sharing how conversations about acting and the search for expression that started in '96 still continue. Their bond, described as "unique," spans a spectrum of emotions and experiences, a journey they've navigated their way for 27 years.

Starting with a chance meeting on a plane in 1996, their story unfolded swiftly. Beverly recalled Al's heartfelt declaration: "I want you to be the mother of my children." Their commitment saw them through IVF treatments, culminating in the birth of their twins in 2001. However, complexities arose, and by 2004, they decided to part ways.

Their mutual love for their children formed the foundation for a harmonious co-parenting relationship.

Concluding her heartfelt reminiscence, Beverly celebrated the enduring bond she shares with Al.

Their journey, spanning almost three decades, stands as a testament to the varied facets of love and relationships in the world of cinema.