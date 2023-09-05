Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler's real thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian marriage

Travis Barker recently announced the postponement of his Blink-182 European tour dates due to an "urgent family matter", flying back to America to join his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian for a brief hospital visit, according to People.

The 44-year-old reality star and the drummer are expecting their first child together, expanding their brood from previous relationships.

While Kourtney was in an on-off relationship with Scott Disick, the father to her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, they never tied the knot. Travis, however, shares Alabama and Landon with his second wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. He was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together

Following their weddings in Vegas, a Santa Barbara courthouse, and Italy in 2022, Travis and Kourtney have highlighted their harmonious blended family on The Kardashians. But what do Travis' exes think about his new wife? Find out…

Melissa Kennedy

Not much is known about Travis' relationship with his first wife, who is now a real estate broker and author. He briefly touched on their marriage in his book Can I Say, stating he was "constantly looking for other girls" before they tied the knot, "even on the night of my bachelor party."

According to her Zillow profile, she said: "I needed to make sure I had a skill and a way to make a living for myself because living in the shadow of a rock musician was hard. I needed my own identity."

She has not commented on their brief nine-month marriage or his following relationships.

Shanna Moakler

© Getty The former couple were married for four years

However, Shanna has spoken her mind about her ex-husband's third marriage. The 48-year-old told Page Six: "I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about."

The American model added that she isn't "bitter" or "jealous", but she finds their relationship "weird."

© Getty The pageant queen revealed she finds Travis and Kourtney's relationship 'weird'

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told People.

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird," she continued, referring to Kourtney and Travis' Halloween costumes inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s True Romance.

© Getty Shanna shares children Alabama and Landon with Travis Barker

Shanna concluded: "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy... and a better father."

However, the Miss New York USA pageant winner admitted she found it difficult when they went public with their relationship, claiming she was "bullied" in the media. On the podcast Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, Shanna explained: "If I made any statement whatsoever I was just called bitter and jealous. I don't even know Travis Barker anymore."

She added she "looks forward" to the day that her daughter Alabama turns 18 so "our work is done here and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again."

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick

After news broke of Travis' "urgent family matter", Shanna sent her well wishes to him and his family. "A lot of people are reaching out to me. I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound," she said in a video obtained by TMZ.

"Obviously that's important to me, whenever they have to cancel shows it's a really big deal. I'm praying that his immediate family, the baby and Kourtney are safe and okay and I'll be sending my prayers and well wishes."

