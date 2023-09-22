Hugh Jackman, 54, shares heartfelt update after split from Deborra-Lee Furness, 67

Amidst personal trials following a surprise announcement of his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman remains unwavering in a commitment close to his heart.

At 54, the Marvel actor took to Instagram, casting a light on a cause close to his heart. With a spirited photograph of himself donning a T-shirt representing Global Citizens, Hugh's resilience and dedication shone through.

The T-shirt, striking in its design with a vivid red circle, is a symbol of a movement to eradicate extreme poverty and effect enduring change.

"Let's go Global Citizen festival! This weekend in NYC - rain or shine. If you have tickets, have a great time in Central Park," Hugh captioned the post, radiating optimism despite recent personal upheavals.

His longstanding association with the Global Citizen initiative is noteworthy. In previous years, Hugh not only hosted several of their festivals but also vocally supported their mission.

In a poignant memory from 2017, he took to the stage alongside Deborra, sharing with the world the significance of the initiative to them both.

The overwhelming wave of appreciation from Hugh's followers was immediate and heartfelt. Global Citizen's official page responded with gratitude, saying: "Thank you so much, as always, for your incredible support!" Another follower chimed in with words of admiration: "Love ya brother. So proud of your incredible work."

The unwavering support for Hugh's charitable endeavors is juxtaposed against the backdrop of the recent announcement that he and Deborra-Lee are parting ways after a remarkable 27 years of marriage.

The news came as a shock to many, given their long-standing relationship in an industry where lasting unions are rare.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the couple conveyed their decision with grace and mutual respect: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The duo implored understanding and respect for their privacy during this transitional period for their family. Emphasizing the statement's finality, they added: "This is the sole statement either of us will make." They signed off together, a testament to their shared journey, as "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

Beyond their partnership, Hugh and Deborra are parents to two children: 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.