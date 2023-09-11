Jill Duggar confesses she almost ended her marriage to Derick Dillard

Jill is currently on tour promoting her book Counting The Cost

For many, the name Duggar evokes images of a large, close-knit family, a sentiment largely shaped by the popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting.

The series showcased James Robert “Jim Bob" Duggar and Michelle Duggar, along with their ever-expanding brood of children, with the count reaching 19 by the time the show was canceled in 2015.

The family saga continued in a subsequent series, Counting On, but it was not without its fair share of controversies, including those surrounding Josh Duggar.

One family member who has recently been making headlines is Jill Duggar Dillard. Currently on tour promoting her new book, Counting the Cost, Jill recently discussed the immense pressures the TV show placed on her marriage to Derick Dillard.

© Jill Duggar Jill and Derick have three sons

“It caused a lot of frustration in our marriage," Jill candidly revealed to People, noting the challenges they faced in aligning their individual preferences with the demands of the show.

"Especially early on, where he would feel a certain way about filming something. I'd be like, 'I hear you, I feel you, I also don't want to do whatever it is they're asking us to do either. But we have to.'"

When the couple tied the knot in 2014, they both envisioned carving a life separate from the show's omnipresent cameras. Yet, Jill shared: "It began to feel like a burden."

Jill Duggar almost ended her marriage

Given the tenets of their ultra-Christian upbringing, Jill was conditioned to never defy her father, further complicating matters. The 20 hours a week dedicated to filming became a contentious point, taking a toll on their relationship.

"It definitely got between us," Jill stated. Their religion emphasized unwavering obedience to parents, even requiring their blessings for pivotal life decisions, such as purchasing a house or pursuing higher education.

Jill and her family

"We were dealing with this a lot when we were trying to make decisions for our family, and we were really wrestling back and forth with it," she added.

Yet, the conflict didn't end there. Whenever disagreements regarding the show arose, Jill's father was purportedly keen on intervening, further straining their relationship.

Derick mentioned: "Whenever we were at odds with what her dad thought we should be doing with filming, he would say things that would be very damaging."

Allegedly, Jim Bob would question Derick's intentions and his role in the discord, prompting Derick to state, "And I think that was a red flag."

© Jill Duggar Jill's new book is out in September

The couple's candid revelations contrast starkly with her parent's stance. In a statement to the magazine, they expressed: "We love all of our children very much... We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment."

The primary motivation behind Jill's decision to share her story, she reveals, is to support her siblings. She acknowledges that some might critique her decision, but she remains resolute.

"I know there will be nay-sayers, but I feel called to do this," Jill states. "We really wanted to tell our story for my siblings, because some of them are going to face similar challenges, if they haven't already, to what I've faced."