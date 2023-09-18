The telling sign we all missed that Hugh Jackman's marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness was in trouble

The Wolverine star was married to Furness for 30 years

In an unexpected turn of events, Australian power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness recently announced their decision to part ways after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Amidst speculations, several indicators hinted at underlying issues in their union. Earlier in the year, the 54-year-old Hugh, renowned for his iconic Wolverine role, and Deborra-Lee, a notable Australian actress at 67, had listed their lavish Hamptons holiday home for rent.

This East Hampton property, worth USD$3.5 million, had been their labor of love. The couple had dedicated six years to meticulously renovate this 'dream' abode.

In 2021, Deborra-Lee shared her sentiments with Architectural Digest, remarking, "This was my lifelong dream. It's like, bucket list, tick it off. I've done it, and I loved it."

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their decision to part ways

Nestled in an affluent summer hotspot, their 460sqm stylish residence boasts five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and luxuries like a private gym, home cinema, and swimming pool. Situated atop a broad escarpment, residents are offered a breathtaking view of Gardiner Bay on the Atlantic Ocean.

However, behind the architectural marvels and opulence, rumblings of discord seemed evident. Reports attributed the strain in their relationship to the COVID pandemic, asserting that lockdown had adversely affected their dynamic. Additionally, the ongoing writers' strike posed another challenge.

Nevertheless, a representative for Hugh acknowledged the impact of both the pandemic and the writers' strike on their relationship.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness pose with Tony Award in the press room during the 66th Annual Tony Awards

The couple's joint statement read: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together... Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

This parting seems especially poignant, given their love story's beginnings. Hugh and Deborra-Lee's romance blossomed back in 1995 on the sets of the Australian TV show Correlli.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Oscars 2013

Hugh often reminisced about their instant connection, once noting that he instantly knew they were "going to be together for the rest of our lives."

A year after their first meeting, the two tied the knot, later adopting their children Oscar and Ava Eliot.

The relationship, which Hugh frequently described as being built on "honesty and intimacy," seemed unshakeable.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala 2014

The actor once told Smooth Radio that the secret to their enduring bond was constant communication and dedicated time together. He lovingly described Deborra-Lee as his "best friend" and the backbone of both his professional and personal successes.

The couple's decision has taken many by surprise, especially as they've consistently been the picture of unity.

Just five months ago, Hugh had taken to Instagram to celebrate their 27th anniversary, professing his deep love for Deborra-Lee to his 79.1 million followers.

Furthermore, their recent public appearances, including a shared kiss at the Venice Film Festival last September, seemed to depict a still-thriving relationship.