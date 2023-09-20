Sad truth about Hugh Jackman's split from Deborra-Lee Furness revealed

Renowned Australian showbiz expert, Peter Ford, has come forward to dispel the rumours surrounding the separation of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

During an appearance on 6PR Breakfast with Millsy and Karl, Peter emphasized the longevity of the couple's relationship in the limelight, stating: "Twenty-seven years of marriage in a showbusiness marriage, that's a long time, that's like 186 years in real people's terms."

He pointed out that it isn't uncommon for couples in their age bracket to re-evaluate their relationships once their children have grown.

Peter suggested: "It's possible they've come to realize that the glue that once held them together isn't there anymore."

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children Ava Jackman and Oscar Jackman

Recalling his own encounters with Hugh, Peter remembered seeing the famed Wolverine star at The Melbourne Theosophical Society.

"He was always pursuing courses on Buddhism, spiritualism, and meditation," Peter noted, "He's always been in search of something."

The world was taken aback on Friday when Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their decision to part ways after 27 beautiful years together.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman, his wife Deborra Lee Furness, and children Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman

In a heartfelt statement shared with PEOPLE, they expressed: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The duo emphasized the importance of their family and urged for privacy during this transitional phase.

The couple, who shared their lives with their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have always been a symbol of enduring love in the industry.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Jackman attend the world premiere of "X-Men" in 2000

Despite the 13-year age difference, their bond seemed unbreakable. Fans were reminded of this past April, marking their 27th wedding anniversary, when Hugh shared a touching tribute on social media, celebrating their shared life, family, and the wonderful qualities he adored in Deborra-Lee.

Both Hugh and Deborra-Lee have enjoyed successful careers in the entertainment industry. Deborra-Lee, in fact, had already been a part of 20 film projects before she met Hugh on the set of the ABC TV series Correlli in 1995. They started their family in 2000 by adopting Oscar and later Ava in 2005.

Hugh has frequently spoken about the secrets to their lasting relationship. In an interview with Smooth Radio, he mentioned: "Honesty, intimacy, and making time [are vital]. You have to actively nurture the relationship."

© Getty Hugh Jackman and his wife attend "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival 2022

Recently, Deborra-Lee starred in Robert Connolly's Force of Nature: The Dry 2, showcasing her versatility and talent.

On the other hand, Hugh has never been reticent about expressing his admiration for his wife. While promoting The Greatest Showman in 2017, he referred to Deborra-Lee as his 'best friend' and the pillar of support in his life.

He warmly recalled how they vowed never to spend more than two weeks apart, emphasizing how they've always been a team.

This commitment to sharing every aspect of their lives underscores the depth of their relationship. Hugh fondly reminisced: "We met on my first job when she was already a big star, and I was a nobody. We have shared everything, all the ups and downs, and always will."