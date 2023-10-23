Lady Gaga steps out for a rare date with with on-off boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga recently turned heads with her appearance at the SNL afterparty in Midtown, New York City. Accompanying her was none other than the tech mogul, Michael Polansky. The two, whose relationship has been rife with speculation, were spotted holding hands, reigniting rumors of their romantic reconnection.

At 37, Gaga exuded a relaxed vibe, opting for a leather jacket adorned with tassels. Her signature bold fashion statement was evident in her towering black platform boots, complemented by a chic Celine handbag.

Always one for a little mystery, she shielded her eyes with black sunglasses, subtly avoiding direct attention. On the other hand, 45-year-old Michael chose a laid-back look, featuring a black T-shirt paired with a brown jacket.

While the world knows Gaga for her unparalleled musical and acting talents, her personal life, especially her relationship with Michael, has always intrigued her fans.

Earlier this year, news broke out that the duo had amicably ended their three-year-long relationship.

Given their harmonious parting, they continued to share a bond of friendship. However, when they were spotted together last month after over a year, it inevitably sparked debate among fans.

Their romance began making rounds around New Year's Eve 2019. By early 2020, Gaga decided to make it "Instagram official," delighting her fans.

Michael, a Harvard University alumnus from 2006, is a significant figure in the tech industry, notably managing Sean Parker's Parker Group.

As a couple, they graced several high-profile events together, from the Super Bowl to the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards.

Yet, like many relationships, theirs faced challenges. Reports highlighted a possible reason for their initial breakup: differing life goals. Gaga reportedly yearned for marriage and children, a commitment Michael wasn't ready for. The relationship had "hit a wall," suggesting that perhaps, their love story had seen its final chapter.

The rare outing comes after Gaga had a memorable stage appearance with the legendary Mick Jagger during the Rolling Stones' surprise gig.

The audience was treated to a lively performance of their duet, "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," from the band's latest album.

The energy was palpable as Gaga and Mick engaged in a playful dance-off, each trying to outdo the other with their signature moves. The duo's chemistry was evident as their harmonized vocals filled the arena, leaving the star-studded audience in awe.