Lady Gaga rocks new curtain bangs as she steps out in tightfitting jumpsuit with plunging neckline

Lady Gaga is the epitome of fashion-forward brilliance. At 37, the multi-award-winning artist continues to set style benchmarks.

The most recent spectacle was at a New York City club, where Gaga shined alongside the Rolling Stones, celebrating the band's newest album in nearly two decades.

For this momentous event, Gaga dazzled in a dual-toned sequin catsuit. The outfit's asymmetric design featured a stark black side that flaunted a deep neckline, an elegant long sleeve, and a flared leg.

Contrasting this, the vibrant red patterned half boasted a delicate thin strap. Elevating her ensemble further, she paired it with a transparent glitter scarf, a statement leather jacket, an ornate gold necklace, multiple rings, classy black heels, and chunky sunglasses.

© Jackson Lee Lady Gaga rocks her bangs in plunging jumpsuit

Her beauty game was on point, with dark manicured nails, pink pouty lips, dramatic black eyeliner, lengthy lashes, defined eyebrows, and a blend of crimson eyeshadow with blush-hued cheeks.

Complementing her attire, her blonde tresses, parted at the center, cascaded effortlessly with her fringe meticulously styled.

Just a day earlier, Gaga gracefully paraded her fluffy bangs as she exited the Electric Lady Studios. Looking every bit the fashion icon, she donned a radiant sequin blazer in shades of pink and orange.

© Jackson Lee Lady Gaga heading to perform alongside the Rolling Stones

This was tastefully paired with a frilly white blouse and chic black shorts. Her knee-high leather boots, a sleek black purse, and gradient sunglasses rounded off the glamorous ensemble.

Gaga's fondness for playful bangs isn't new. Back in August, she experimented with clip-in bangs that grazed her forehead, beautifully juxtaposed with an elegant updo showcasing a curly bun and intricately twisted ends. This hairstyle was accentuated with vivid red lips, smoky eyeshadow, and her signature long lashes.

Renowned for constantly revamping her look, Gaga's hair has seen a spectrum of colors. While platinum blonde remains her primary choice, she's ventured into bold hues like black, yellow, blue, teal, red, and more.

© Kevin Mazur Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set

A memorable moment was at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she coordinated her hair with her mesmerizing Valentino gown. Reflecting on this, makeup artist Sarah Tanno revealed to Allure,:"It all started when we saw the dress on her.

"She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup; she wanted to feel like Lady Gaga."

© Jackson Lee Lady Gaga showcases her incredible physique

Frederic Aspiras, Gaga's hairstylist, detailed the intricate process, beginning with Joico's Blonde Life Lightener to brighten her blonde. The subsequent addition of Joico Color Intensity in Sky and Rose birthed a dreamy blue shade.

Aspiras confessed that choosing where to place this color was the most challenging step. The final result was a mesmerizing blend of blonde and blue streaks, culminating in a classic updo.