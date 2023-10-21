Amy Robach talks about her ‘true love’ TJ Holmes as couple go on romantic date

Foreigner GMA hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes decided to put the day-to-day hustle aside and indulge in a sweet escape last Friday night.

Amy, at 50, shared a glimpse of their date night through a delightful Instagram post, which showcased reserved seat signs at a college football game.

The names “Amy” and “TJ,” ages 50 and 46 respectively, prominently flashed against the background of Arkansas Razorbacks' stadium.

Although both are former faces of Good Morning America, this outing had deeper roots. The game was significant, especially for TJ, an alumnus of the University of Arkansas with a degree in broadcast journalism.

© Instagram Amy posted a picture of their date night on Instagram

The fervor of his alma mater evidently remains close to his heart. On the other hand, Amy, a proud graduate from the University of Georgia, playfully hinted at her unwavering loyalty to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Yet, she jestingly conveyed her willingness to root for the Razorbacks, albeit temporarily, in honor of her beloved TJ. Her caption humorously declared, "Hog for a night. Dawg for life. #truelove."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach love running together

TJ has recently finalized his divorce with Marilee Fiebig, his ex-wife of over a decade. Their union, which began in 2010, blessed them with a daughter, Sabine, now nine years old.

Their separation became official after legal documents were submitted on October 11, as reported by Us Weekly.

© Getty Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Nevertheless, the New York County Supreme Court still has the settlement under review, meaning the divorce remains technically pending.

The timeline of their split gained significant attention, as it overlapped with TJ's relationship with Amy becoming public knowledge. Allegations of an affair between the two became rife, further fueled by TJ's divorce filing on December 28, 2022.

Yet, love finds a way to thrive amidst adversity. The couple's bond seems to have strengthened, with Amy openly appreciating TJ, particularly his culinary prowess.

© Backgrid Amy and T.J. were photographed enjoying a passionate kiss

Not just shared meals, the duo also share a passion for fitness. Both trained rigorously for the annual New York City Marathon slated for November 5.

Fast forward a year, the couple is prepping yet again for another athletic challenge in the Big Apple.

Amy even gave fans a sneak peek into her training regimen, posting an image of her spirited run alongside the serene Hudson River in Manhattan.

Dressed aptly for the chilly weather in a black jacket adorned with pink and blue sleeves and complemented by black tights, she exuded determination.