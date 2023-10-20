Blake Shelton recalls special moment when he first met Gwen Stefani nine years ago

In a touching tribute to his wife, country singer Blake Shelton spoke about his memorable first meeting with Gwen Stefani, the legendary No Doubt frontwoman.

Their paths first crossed on the set of The Voice in 2014, a moment Blake vividly recalled during Gwen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

With a hint of his characteristic humor, Blake described the scene to Today: "The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it."

Blake Shelton recalls the moment he first met Gwen Stefani

For many, a superstar arriving without an entourage would be unusual, but Gwen's arrival was flanked by her sons – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

Jokingly, he added: "She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near."

These sons, shared with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to whom Gwen was married from 2002 to 2016, were the highlight of Blake's recount.

© Getty The duo boast a staggering joint net worth

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job," he asserted, underlining Gwen's unwavering commitment to her family.

Beyond family, Blake took a moment to acknowledge Gwen's groundbreaking achievements in the music world.

© Getty Images Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023.

"She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though," he added with a playful touch.

Gwen's response was heartfelt. Becoming visibly emotional during her husband's tribute, she lovingly called Blake her "best friend."

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

She then expressed: "You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew that I was home and I am so, so proud that you're mine. I can't believe it. I love you so much."

The couple's journey began in November of 2015, culminating in an intimate wedding at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. This bond is not just personal but also professional; over the years, the duo has collaborated musically on several tracks.

Blake's own journey to this union saw him previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and later to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.