Taylor Swift wears special friendship bracelet with boyfriend Travis Kelce's sweater as she cheers him on

Taylor Swift never misses an opportunity to make a statement, be it through her songs or her accessories. This time, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game, it wasn't just her voice that caught the attention but a uniquely personalized bracelet. Taylor was there to support her budding relationship with NFL star, Travis Kelce.

Donning a vintage 1990 red Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Vintage paired with a chic short, black pleated skirt, Taylor's ensemble was already turning heads.

But it was a particular accessory that sent Swifties into a frenzy. Gone was her signature '13' friendship bracelet, and in its place was a new one bearing Kelce's jersey number '87'.

This symbolic piece was elegantly flanked by heart-beaded patterns, with the remaining beads in gold, signifying a golden new chapter in Taylor's life.

© Icon Sportswire Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers with Brittany Mahomes

Ensconced in the luxury box, Taylor was seen in the company of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and his brother, Jackson. Pictures of Taylor's emblematic bracelet soon surfaced on the fan Twitter account @TaylorSwiftUpdates.

As expected, Swifties didn't miss a beat. The comments section lit up with fans expressing their delight at Taylor's newfound happiness.

One devoted fan shared: “I’m happy she found someone who doesn’t shy away from her shine and treat her with love.”

© David Eulitt Taylor wears special friendship bracelet to the game

Another cheekily referenced her ongoing tour, musing: “Can't stop her when she's in her footballer's wife era.”

A nostalgic fan even quipped, referencing one of Taylor's lyrics, '"wear his initial on a chain round my neck” ITS OVER AND OUTDATED.”

But this wasn't Taylor's only rendezvous with Travis. Before the much-anticipated game against the Chargers, the All Too Well singer enjoyed a cozy lunch at Travis' residence, having flown into Kansas City in her private jet.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is going strong

Their meal of choice was a spread of turkey omelette, breakfast tacos, and rejuvenating kale tonic drinks, in the company of Travis's close-knit circle.

With her schedule momentarily freed up before embarking on the South American stretch of her 'Eras Tour', Taylor's next performance is slated for Buenos Aires on November 4.

Coincidentally, this happens to align with the Chief's bye week in the NFL. This serendipity might see Travis reciprocating the support Taylor's been generously showering on him.

Rumors are already abuzz with speculations of Travis planning to attend Taylor's concert in Buenos Aires.

© Gotham Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn

This wasn't Taylor's debut at the NFL. Her first appearance was at Arrowhead on September 24. She soon followed it up with a visit to MetLife Stadium to cheer for Kelce's match against the Jets.

While she gave the Minnesota game a miss, Taylor was back at Arrowhead to revel in the Chiefs' triumphant win over the Broncos. These games saw Taylor blending effortlessly with Travis's inner circle, celebrating in the VIP boxes, and retreating to his residence post the games.