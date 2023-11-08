Harrison Ford will no doubt be offering his eldest son, Ben Ford, a supportive shoulder to lean on after it was announced he has split from his wife of 14 years.

The celebrity chef, 57, has reportedly been separated from Emily Ford – who he married on September 19, 2009 – for over a year, and according to The Blast, she filed for divorce on November 7, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to court documents obtained by the site, Emily listed her separation from Ben as February 1, 2022.

Ben Ford's wife Emily Ford filed for divorce on November 7, 2023

In the legal filing, she has reportedly asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support and is requesting joint custody of their 13-year-old son, Waylon Ford. The estranged couple are also parents to son Ethan, 23.

Regarding the division of "property, assets and/or debts," Emily said in court documents that she reserved "the right to amend according to proof" any of the entities "acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance".

Despite reportedly splitting last year, the couple appear to be on good terms as Emily shared a sweet birthday tribute to Ben in September.

Ben Ford and Emily Ford share two sons

"Please help me wish Big Daddy a happy birthday! you shine both on and off the stage of life," she captioned a photo of them and their son Waylon. "Here's to another year of love and success! we love you," she added.

Ben is the son of Harrison and former illustrator and chef, Mary Marquardt. The former couple married in 1964 before splitting in 1979. They met at liberal arts college, Ripon College, in Ripon, Wisconsin, and welcomed Ben in 1966, and son Willard in 1969.

Emily Ford has reportedly asked for joint custody of their youngest son

In the past, Harrison admitted that he struggled to juggle being a father and husband with his rising stardom. "Sometimes I think I have been a better actor than husband or father. I had to leave my family behind in order to make money for us to eat," he told The Guardian.

Harrison and Mary's divorce also made headlines decades after their split when his Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, claimed in her 2016 memoir that she had a three-month-long affair with him during his marriage to Mary.

"I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him," she wrote in The Princess Diarist, adding: "He was kind." When the book was published, Carrie told People: "It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Despite the late actress' claims, Harrison and Mary appear to still be close, with her previously telling The Guardian: "Harrison has been a true friend and a great love. He has stood by me quietly, asking for nothing in return, through my darkest days."

WATCH: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's love story

Harrison has three other children alongside Ben – who followed in his mom's footsteps and is a chef and owner of the restaurant Ford's Filling Station – and Willard, who owns Ludwig Clothing Company.

He shares son Malcolm – an actor and musician – and daughter Georgia – an actress – with his second ex-wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathison. Harrison is also a father to Liam, whom he adopted after marrying his now-wife, Calista Flockhart.

