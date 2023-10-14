Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and her estranged husband, Will Smith, have no prenuptial agreement following the shocking revelation that they secretly separated in 2016.

The 'Gotham' actress – who is reportedly worth $50 million – and Will – said to be worth a whopping $350 million – are effectively "divorced", according to Jada. However, she explained that they would never make their split legal because of the promises they made to each other before their 1997 wedding.

"Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized," the 52-year-old actress told Parade.

"I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey, and to say to each other, 'No matter what, we're going to figure it out, and that’s why we don't need a prenup."

Jada continued: "Because I'm making a promise that divorce won't be necessary, that we will figure this out.

"And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother's backyard, and going, 'Hey.' Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together."

The mom-of-two added: "We all have our romanticized ideas of how it all should be, and it might not show up in that way. But at the end of the day, do you have someone at your side that you're willing to go through tough times with and they're willing to go through tough times with you? I'm very lucky that I can say, 'Yes, I have someone that's willing to do that.'"

Earlier this week, Jada told 'Today's Hoda Kotb that she and Will are still trying to "figure out" what the future of their marriage looks like.

Explaining why she waited seven years to reveal the change in their relationship, Jada said: "I think just not being ready yet."



Adding: "Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regard to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

Despite revealing that she and Will are living "completely separate lives", Jada maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

In a separate interview with People, she also shared: "We're still figuring it out," adding: "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

