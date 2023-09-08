Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding nod to childhood with late Princess Diana unveiled

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex served several boozy treats at their Frogmore House wedding reception

It may have been five years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married, but details of their private wedding reception are still slowly emerging.

After their ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle escaped the eyes of the world for their private evening reception at Frogmore House. While they released new photos of them dancing with friends and watching fireworks over the lake in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, they didn't share many photos of the food.

© Getty The royals reused the port from Prince Harry's 1984 Christening

On an episode of Channel 5's Kensington & Chelsea: The Royal Borough, fans got a new look inside the royals' wedding menu, which included Harry's subtle tribute to his childhood with his late mother Princess Diana.

When Harry was three months old in 1984, royals such as the late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Edward gathered at Windsor Castle – the same place he chose as his wedding venue – for his christening. They were served Taylor’s Port, 1984, which was used to create wine gums at his wedding 34 years later.

And that wasn't the only boozy treat that Harry and Meghan enjoyed with their wedding guests. They could choose from cocktails that centred around the couple, such as Who You Calling Ginger? – a concoction of tequila, lemongrass, ginger and Kaffir lime leaf – which likely referred to the groom's hair colour, and California Dreamin' – made with tequila, lime, pineapple, coriander and Habanero – which was a nod to Meghan's birthplace.

© Netflix Meghan wore a backless Stella McCartney second wedding dress

Mosimann's Managing Director Mark also opened up about chef Clare Smyth's bespoke wedding menu based on "some of Meghan's favourite dishes from the restaurant." It included a potato and roe starter, roast chicken, and a strawberry and lemon verbena dessert.

Around 200 guests were invited to the intimate reception, including Prince William and Princess Kate, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and close friends Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan watched fireworks at their wedding reception

Many of the guests changed outfits for the evening, with Serena opting for a colourful Valentino gown, while Priyanka rocked a dazzling Dior number.

The bride also sported her more rebellious second wedding dress – a bespoke Stella McCartney gown with a halterneck and backless design. She paired it with Aquazzurra heels painted with a baby blue heel and Princess Diana's Asprey aquamarine ring.

Meghan borrowed Queen Mary's fringe tiara on her wedding day

Meghan also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her first wedding outfit, which included a Givenchy bateau neck wedding dress, Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and a floral veil.

According to Harry's book Spare, she had intended to wear Diana's wedding tiara. "Next came the question of a tiara. My aunts asked if Meg would like to wear my mother’s. We were both touched. Meg then spent hours and hours with her dress designer, getting the veil to match the tiara, giving it a similar scalloped edge," Harry wrote.

© Getty Meghan Markle's wedding veil had a scalloped edge to match Princess Diana's tiara

"Shortly before the wedding, however, Granny reached out. She offered us access to her collection of tiaras. She even invited us to Buckingham Palace to try them on," he continued, adding that Meghan had settled on the diamond headpiece.

So despite the fact that Meghan swapped her accessory, she still wore a scalloped veil inspired by the People's Princess, which Givenchy revealed took 3,900 hours to create.

