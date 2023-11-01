Tori Spelling spotted kissing CEO Ryan Cramer after ex Dean McDermott was seen with new girlfriend

Tori Spelling seems to have turned over a new leaf in her love life following her rocky split from Dean McDermott.

Recently, the actress was captured in a tender moment, sharing a kiss with CEO Ryan Cramer during a date night in Los Angeles as published in the Daily Mail.

At 50, Tori looked effortlessly chic for her night out, opting for a sleek black jumpsuit paired with comfortable sneakers, her blonde tresses styled in flowing waves.

She added a pop of color with a bold, dark red lipstick, complementing the understated elegance of her outfit.

© Andrew J Cunningham Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdermott announced their separation earlier this year via Instagram but then swiftly deleted the post

Ryan Cramer The man accompanying her, charming in his laid-back attire of a black T-shirt and jeans topped with a grey jacket, added a touch of the dapper with glasses reminiscent of Clark Kent.

According to eyewitness accounts, he gallantly escorted Tori to their date in a black limousine before they headed to a theater in Koreatown.

Tori appears to have moved on

The duo seemed to enjoy each other's company immensely, as they later visited Level 8, a popular evening destination, where they lingered until the clock struck midnight.

Photographers captured the pair in intimate embraces and kisses, showcasing the apparent chemistry between them.

© Getty Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five children

As the night progressed, their affectionate display reportedly continued in the cozy confines of an Uber, signaling that the romance might be more than a fleeting connection.

While representatives for Tori have yet to comment on the budding relationship, this development arrives hot on the heels of her estranged husband Dean McDermott's own entrance into a new romantic chapter.

Dean, 56, was recently spotted enjoying a double date with Lily Calo, further indicating that both he and Tori are navigating separate paths post-separation.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

Dean had previously announced the end of their 18-year marriage and co-parenting journey of five children through a now-deleted Instagram post in June.

Tori, for her part, has subtly expressed her stance on the split through her fashion choices, donning shirts with statements like "Boys Lie" and "What the Actual F–k is Going On."

The recent period has been challenging for Tori, who reportedly found temporary refuge in a modest motel and an RV at a campground with her children.

But with this new romance and her active search for a new home in Los Angeles, as evidenced by her house-hunting efforts, it seems Tori is ready to embrace the promise of fresh starts and new love.