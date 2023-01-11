Penny Lancaster twins with husband Rod Stewart in rare tribute

Penny Lancaster and her husband Rod Stewart proved they are one stylish couple in a rare tribute shared on Instagram.

The Loose Women star marked the Sailing hitmaker's 78th birthday by sharing a photo of the pair wearing coordinating outfits and affectionately nicknaming her husband a "mad one."

Penny looked radiant in a casual bright green jumper layered underneath a black jacket and patterned brown and white silk scarf, while Rod kept it classic in a white shirt and cream suit jacket as he slung his arm around her shoulders. A black cross-body bag finished off Rod's outfit, while the pair both wore green lanyards and wore their matching bright blonde hair in straight styles.

"Happy birthday you Celtic mad one," Penny wrote next to the photo, adding a green love heart and: "Love you."

Rod also took to social media to share a video of himself blowing out a birthday candle on a strawberry dessert plate, captioned: "Lovely Day." Fans rushed to share birthday wishes in the comments, including: "Thanks for the music, Happy Birthday to you sir," and: "Happy Birthday! Have a fantastic day celebrating YOU. May your next journey around the sun be all the more amazing. Enjoy the ride and the view."

Penny shared a sweet tribute to her "Celtic mad one" Rod

The couple initially tied the knot in a medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy, in 2007, with Penny choosing to wear a chic strapless wedding dress complete with train and matching white bouquet.

In 2017, to mark their tenth anniversary, they renewed their vows under an ancient beech tree in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home alongside their sons Alastair and Aiden and Rod’s daughters Kimberly and Renee and sons Sean and Liam.

Rod shared a peek inside his birthday celebrations

They wore matching white outfits, including a strapless boho dress with her hair in a long plait, and a chic suit with a lace shirt.

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl," Rod told HELLO!. "Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."

