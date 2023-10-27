Loose Women's Coleen Nolan sends emotional message to daughter-in-law following major achievement

Coleen Nolan has made it no secret that she shares a special bond with her son Shane's wife Maddie (née Wahdan), just look at her latest comments for proof.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star created a video telling fans how "proud" she was of the blogger and former Miss Manchester for her huge achievement, just one year after her wedding. Watch her sweet message below...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan's 'proud' message for daughter-in-law amid major achievement

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of my daughter-in-law Maddie becoming the new Miss Great Britain. She's worked for five years for this, she's got so close in those five years and she bloody won and deservedly so," Coleen began, before shedding light on preconceptions about pageants.

"And I just want to reiterate that these pageant shows aren't just about who is a size 10 or six feet tall or walking up and down a catwalk. They work really hard. They do loads of charity work. It's much more diverse now.

© HGL Coleen's son Shane married Maddie in 2022

"It's the person you are and that's what I love about it. And Maddie was the best person for the job," she added.

The doting mother also captioned the Instagram post: "So does that technically make me a Miss GB winner in Law…? So proud @madeleine_roche," and Maddie was among the first to respond, writing: "Well aren’t you cute! Love you Col!" followed by a heart emoji.

© Dave Benett The Loose Women star shares two sons with her ex Shane Richie

Coleen shares Shane and his brother Jake with her first husband Shane Richie, whom she split from in 1999. Shane proposed to model Maddie during a game of charades over Christmas 2020 and they tied the knot in July 2022.

Photos of the couple, taken at Rushton Hall, show Shane looking dapper in a black suit, a white shirt and a bow tie while his beautiful bride wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a full skirt and floral embroidery.

"Best day of my life, if I can keep the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen laughing for the rest of our lives then it’s going to be some life together. Thank you to everyone for coming and spending the most unbelievable day with us. To my bride @maddiewahdanroche, I will love you forever. Here’s to the future," Shane wrote next to an Instagram snap.

Meanwhile, Coleen looked striking in her mother-of-the-groom outfit, which was a bold blue dress from John Charles London featuring a Bardot neckline, cropped sleeves, a beaded belt and waterfall draping.

It was not any of the three choices she had presented to her fellow Loose Women panellists when she asked for their advice just weeks beforehand.

© Instagram The Nolans star shared photos of Maddie's hen party

"I've left it three weeks before the wedding," the 57-year-old said at the time, before adding: "I've seen Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can't wait for you all to see it. You'll never outshine her but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

The Nolans star modelled a pastel blue column midi dress covered with a shimmery purple and silver floral print; a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps; and a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt and off-the-shoulder straps.

The latter was chosen as the winner, but she clearly decided none were the right fit for her son's special day.

