As Meghan Markle stood on the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor two years ago on 19 May, it was the culmination of a modern fairytale that had captured the world's imagination. In a masterly touch, Meghan commissioned Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, the Parisian Maison known for dressing her fashion heroine Audrey Hepburn – a choice only revealed on the day, because the British designer didn't even confide to her family that she'd landed the prestigious assignment.

With the focus on the bateau-style neckline and the train kept short, a touch of drama came from the bride's 16.5ft silk tulle veil. In what Meghan called a "fun surprise" that made Harry "over the moon", it was hand embroidered with flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, plus the California poppy in a nod to her home state and wintersweet, which grew in the garden of the couple's first marital home, Nottingham Cottage. The Duchess's romantic 'something blue' was a snippet of fabric from the first date with her Prince.