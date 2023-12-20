Cameron Diaz serves up surprising marriage advice: ‘We need to normalize separate bedrooms’

Cameron Diaz, at 51, recently shared her views on marital sleeping arrangements during an episode of model Molly Sims' podcast, sparking a conversation about what constitutes a healthy lifestyle.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," Cameron stated, outlining her somewhat unconventional perspective on marital living.

"To me, I would literally have my house, you have yours, and we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine," she explained.

The actress then elaborated on this concept, suggesting a middle bedroom for couples to meet for intimacy.

© Getty Images Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz

Cameron's comments initially seemed to suggest a preference for this living arrangement. However, she later clarified that this idea doesn’t currently apply to her life with husband Benji Madden, 44, the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of Good Charlotte.

Cameron and Benji's relationship, which blossomed into marriage in 2015 just ten months after being introduced by Nicole Richie, has been a journey of deepening affection.

Cameron Diaz says seperate bedrooms are the way to go

Nicole, married to Benji's twin brother Joel Madden, played a pivotal role in their meeting. Reflecting on their first encounter during a 2021 appearance on Anna Faris' podcast,

Cameron recalled being instantly attracted to Benji.

"When I saw who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,'" she shared.

© Getty Nicole is in-laws with Cameron Diaz, who is married to Joel's twin brother Benji

Cameron, who has always been vocal about her personal life and choices, previously expressed that marrying Benji was 'the best thing that's ever happened' to her.

The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2020, and Cameron, during a conversation with Gucci Westman that year, shared her joy in motherhood.

"I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever. I'm so lucky to do it with Benji, and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

© SONY Cameron says she loves being married

In 2018, Cameron stepped away from her acting career to focus on her family, surprising fans with her decision. However, she made a brief return to the spotlight in 2022 to shoot the Netflix film "Back In Action" with co-star Jamie Foxx, only to retire again after filming.

Cameron and her family, including Benji and Raddix, live a relatively private life in Montecito, California, in their $12.67 million mansion situated in the gated community of Ennisbrook.

The property, initially listed for $15.75 million, offers the family a serene and luxurious living space.

In January, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and Benji took to Instagram to express his love and admiration for Cameron. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let's do 80 more and then forever. Happy anniversary 15," he lovingly wrote.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.