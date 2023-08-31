Benji Madden delivers adorable family update with Cameron Diaz after six month social media break

In a heartwarming display of love and celebration, Benji Madden made a remarkable return to Instagram after nearly six months of hiatus, using the platform to wish his cherished wife, Cameron Diaz, a joyous 51st birthday.

The blonde beauty, known for her radiant presence both on and off the screen, marked another year of life on Wednesday, accompanied by the sweet gesture from her 44-year-old rockstar husband.

The couple's affectionate bond shone through in a candid snapshot shared by Benji, accompanied by a touching message that resonated with deep sentiment.

Earlier in the day, the adoration for The Mask star continued to pour in from her circle of friends, with Gwyneth Paltrow sharing a touching tribute to the actress, highlighting their enduring friendship.

© Instagram Cameron Diaz is turning 51!

Actress Zoe Saldana joined the chorus, amplifying the love by reposting Benji's heartfelt post and exclaiming: "We love you so much!!" These expressions of admiration stood as a testament to Cameron's profound impact on those around her.

Benji's heartfelt return to Instagram was anchored in both tenderness and devotion. His message began with an insight into his online habits: "I’m offline mostly these days, just working, painting, making things, and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen."

With this preamble, Benji's words flowed into an acknowledgement of the multifaceted role Cameron plays in his life: "So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator, and everything else."

© Getty Images Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz married in 2015

The depth of his appreciation was palpable as he acknowledged her tireless efforts, noting: "You do it all. So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man."

Benji's candid expression of gratitude continued with an acknowledgement of the significance of vocalizing feelings: "I know that seems obvious, but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it."

This touching sentiment underscored the sincerity of his emotions, as he concluded with a declaration of unwavering love: "I love you •forever •always •yours •true love. Happy Birthday Cameron."

Cameron Diaz's response was equally heartfelt, encapsulating the depth of their bond: "There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed... I love you with all my. @benjaminmadden."

The exchange encapsulated a love story marked by profound companionship and shared joy.

Cameron and Benji's journey began in early 2014, sparked by their introduction through Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's twin brother Joel Madden. This serendipitous meeting quickly evolved, with the couple exchanging vows at Cameron's Beverly Hills residence in January 2015.

Their love story expanded in 2019, as they welcomed a daughter through surrogacy, embarking on a new chapter of family life that only deepened their connection.

The influence of friendship played a pivotal role in Cameron's journey as well. Gwyneth, a longtime friend, became a guiding force in her decision to embrace motherhood.

Benji and Cameron have a beautiful love story

In a touching 2020 interview, Cameron recounted Gwyneth's unwavering support: "'I would not have become a mother if it wasn’t for you. I used to tell you, "I’m not having kids." And you would say, "No, you are having kids... you’re getting married!"'

Cameron acknowledged Gwyneth's influence as a catalyst for her decision, attributing her transformation to her friend's resolute encouragement.

The Goop founder, in turn, reflected on Cameron's inherent qualities that made motherhood a natural calling: "'I think I could see, and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren’t but you, I was like, you’re born to do it.'"