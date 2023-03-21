Everything you need to know about Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden The Charlie's Angels star is so loved up with the rockstar…

Before meeting her forever beau Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz dated a slew of Hollywood A-listers including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez, but it's safe to say nobody else compared to the rockstar in the blonde bombshell's eyes.

Cameron, 50, even revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she could have never imagined walking down the aisle after turning 40 if it wasn't for meeting the TV judge: "I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise," she explained.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shows incredibly rare update inside home with Benji Madden

Loading the player...

Since tying the knot, the loved-up duo have continued to go from strength to strength, and despite keeping their relationship incredibly private, the musician will occasionally interject with a loved-up tribute to his wife on social media.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Cameron's husband Benji Madden…

Who is Benji Madden?

Benji, 43, is a successful musician from Maryland, known for being 1/5th of pop-punk Good Charlotte. The singer stars in the band alongside his twin brother Joel and the pair have also formed their own rock duo, The Madden Brothers.

Benji is part of American rock band Good Charlotte

The brother-duo is indeed a professional match made in heaven, as not only do they also own their own management company MDDN, but they previously starred as a judging double-act on The Voice Australia in 2015.

How did Cameron and Benji meet?

The What Happens in Vegas star met her beau in 2014, through his sister-in-law Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's brother Joel.

Benji's brother is married to Nicole Richie

Nicole confirmed she played cupid for the happy couple on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time, where she exclaimed: "I'm going to take responsibility for everything! I approve of anything that's going to make Benji happy."

Cameron and Nicole had been friends for a couple of years, but surprisingly, the blonde bombshell had never crossed paths with her beau.

Cameron opened up about meeting her husband to Andy Cohen

Talking about meeting her future husband for the first time, Cameron told Andy: "It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know.' I was like, 'What does that mean? Oh, I get it. '

"You just know when you know. Like 'you're my husband.' How come I didn’t know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

When did Cameron and Benji get married?

Cameron and Benji dated for less than a year before the news broke that they were engaged in December 2014, when the actress was spotted wearing a gold engagement ring. The couple went on to marry in January 2015 in an intimate wedding at their Beverly Hills home.

The loved-up couple are notoriously private about their family life

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron previously told radio host Andy. "[We] had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise, it would have been something else," she added.

When did Cameron and Benji have children?

Four years after tying the knot, in December 2019, the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, but didn't announce news of her arrival until January 2020. The pair have never publicly revealed if they used a surrogate or adoption to become parents.

The pair couldn't be more in love

In a statement they shared with fans they said: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! Blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Who else has Benji Madden dated?

Before falling head over heels for his wife, Benji previously dated Paris Hilton. The pair were together for nine months until they broke up in December 2008.

MOTHERHOOD: Cameron Diaz on being a mom to Raddix: The sweet things she's said about motherhood

READ NEXT: Matthew Perry makes shocking allegation against Hollywood actress

Benji was also engaged to actress and Love Island Australia presenter, Sophie Monk. The pair started dating in 2007 and split in February 2008.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.