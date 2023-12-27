Mariah Carey's ex Bryan Tanaka confirms split after seven-year romance

Bryan Tanaka, the ex-boyfriend of music icon Mariah Carey, has officially confirmed their split, ending a relationship that lasted seven years and was recently surrounded by a flurry of breakup rumors.

The couple's separation was initially hinted at last week when Mariah embarked on her traditional Christmas trip to Aspen without Bryan, a deviation from their usual holiday routine.

In an emotional Instagram post, Bryan, 40, shared his feelings about the breakup with Mariah, 54. He began, "Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."

He described their decision to go separate ways as mutual and underscored the profound respect and gratitude they hold for the time they shared.

© Getty Bryan and Mariah have split

Bryan, a professional dancer, reflected warmly on their years together, saying, "The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

He praised Mariah's dedication to her family and craft, acknowledging how it inspired their journey together. He expressed deep affection and appreciation for Mariah and her children, Monroe and Moroccan, whose warmth and kindness deeply touched his life.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey performs during her "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2023 in New York City.

Asking for privacy and respect during this sensitive time, Bryan also showed appreciation for the support from fans, which he described as a source of strength. He concluded his message with optimism about his future, focusing on his passion for dance and the creative arts.

Mariah and Bryan's relationship, which started when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures Of Mimi tour, has been a part of Mariah's varied personal life.

© Instagram Mariah enjoyed Christmas without Bryan

Mariah, who was previously married to entertainer Nick Cannon, with whom she shares her twins, had a brief engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016 before beginning her relationship with Bryan. Despite a short split in 2017, the couple had been together until the recent rumors of their breakup.

Bryan once spoke to E! News about their connection, saying, "Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration." He reflected on how Mariah saw something in him that he hadn't initially recognized, marking the beginning of their significant relationship.

Mariah and Bryan used to holiday in Aspen together

The breakup comes as Mariah continues to dazzle fans with her music and performances. Her recent Christmas concert tour, a staple of the holiday season, included a memorable show at Madison Square Garden where she shared the stage with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

However, fans noticed Bryan's absence in her tour this year, contrasting with past seasons where he was often seen dancing onstage.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.