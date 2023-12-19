Mariah Carey, 54, and Bryan Tanaka, 40, spark debate as couple spend holidays apart

Rumors have been swirling around Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's relationship, suggesting that the couple, who have been together for seven years, may have parted ways.

Mariah, 54, began her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour in November. Bryan, 40, a long-time dancer in Mariah's shows, has been noticeably absent from these performances, fueling speculation about a possible split.

This holiday season, Mariah is spending time in Aspen without Bryan, a break from their usual tradition of traveling together during this time of the year, according to People.

This absence is particularly notable, considering the couple's history of shared Christmas celebrations since they started dating in 2016.

The last public sighting of Mariah and Bryan together was in March during Mariah's birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Fans believe Bryan and Mariah have split

Bryan took to Instagram to express his affection, sharing a beloved photo with the caption, "This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 3/27."

However, by November, fans began to voice their concerns. At Mariah's concert in Highland, California, Bryan's absence was conspicuous, especially given his history of over a decade performing at her shows.

© Getty Bryan has been MIA from Mariah's shows since November

Some audience members noted his absence on social media, while others remarked on Mariah's seemingly subdued mood and performance energy.

Adding to these concerns is Bryan's disappearance from Mariah's Instagram since December 2022. Their last post together dates back to December 26, showing them happily together, celebrating Boxing Day.

As of now, neither Mariah nor Bryan have made any public statements regarding the rumors of their breakup.

© Instagram Mariah will spend the festive season without Bryan

Mariah, a mother to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, first crossed paths with Bryan in the mid-2000s.

Bryan was a backup dancer during her "Adventures of Mimi" tour in 2006. "Something connected with us back in the day and there was just a mutual admiration," Bryan shared with E! News in 2016.

Their romantic involvement reportedly began shortly after Mariah ended her engagement with James Packer in 2016.

The couple's relationship became public during the Thanksgiving weekend of the same year. Despite a brief separation in 2017, they reunited later that year and have since maintained a loving yet low-profile relationship.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey performs during her "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2023 in New York City.

Prior to Bryan, Mariah's notable relationships include her marriage to music executive Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 and a relationship with singer Luis Miguel, which ended in 2001.

She later married Nick Cannon in 2008, with whom she shares her twins, before their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Amidst these personal developments, Mariah recently concluded her "Merry Christmas One and All!" Tour with a festive finale at Madison Square Garden.

Despite last year's challenging Christmas, Mariah looked forward to this season, sharing with People, "I'm thankful for them all, but it wasn't my most fun version of Christmas ever. 'Come hell or high water, this year, this Christmas, we are going to have fun.'"

