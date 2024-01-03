Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer 'openly passionate' after relationship 'evolved'

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went public with their relationship in 2016, they quickly became known for their public displays of affection – particularly since it was out of character for the royal family.

While the likes of King Charles and Queen Camilla and Prince William and Princess Kate have very rarely held hands or shared a kiss in public, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regularly broke the status quo and couldn't hide how in love they were feeling.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The couple have previously been very tactile in public (pictured in 2018)

Body language expert Darren Stanton has pointed out that these PDAs have become less regular over the past few years, adding that they are "not being as tactile with one another" as their "relationship has evolved."

While analysing the royal couples' compatibility, Darren explained on behalf of Betfair Bingo: "Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved. When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years.

"When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate."

© Getty Images Harry was pictured kissing his wife following a polo match

Cast your memory back to the Duke celebrating his win at the Sentebale Polo Cup in 2018 by kissing his wife, or their royal tour of Africa in 2019 which saw Harry affectionately wish his wife goodbye before heading off on his solo engagement.

While they still occasionally delight fans with their loved-up displays, they tend to remain more private about their relationship, Darren said.

© Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Darren has said the couple engage in fewer public displays of affection these days

"I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren't as tactile with one another. While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate.

"Despite this, the pair clearly have huge levels of respect for each other, and are there for each other through everything," he said.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan had their first date at Soho House

The couple's love story began in 2016 when they were set up by a mutual friend. Prince Harry explained on his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that he saw a photo of Meghan on Snapchat and went on to meet her for two secret dates in Soho House.

They dated in private for several months before news broke of their relationship in October 2016, and just over one year later, they announced their engagement.

Sharing never-before-seen photos of Harry's proposal, the couple revealed that he set up a picnic blanket and electric candles in the grounds of Kensington Palace near their former home, before popping the question alongside her dog Guy.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married at St George's Chapel in 2018

The Sussexes' royal wedding took place in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, followed by a reception at Frogmore House, complete with Idris Elba as a DJ and fireworks over the lake. After giving birth to their son Archie in May 2019, Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to America, where they now live with their son and daughter Lilibet.

